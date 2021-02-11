‘Promised Neverland’ took the anime world by storm in 2019. The psychological thriller constantly challenges its viewers to expect the unexpected. On the surface, it appears that the orphans living in Grace Field House have little to worry about. Their “Mama,” Isabella, looks after them and ensures that all of their needs are met. Since there isn’t much to do, the children spend most of their time playing. They are just asked not to go too far from the orphanage. Unfortunately, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. One of the children is adopted every few months and never comes back.

However, it is soon revealed that all of the adopted children were, in fact, fed to monsters. Isabella has been raising the children at the orphanage for that purpose only. As soon as Emma, Norman, and Ray find out the reality of Isabella and the orphanage, a psychological war between the trio and Isabella begins. The thrilling experience of watching ‘Promised Neverland’ can leave anyone hungry for more. If you are one of those people, we have a few recommendations for you. Most of these anime like ‘Promised Neverland’ can be streamed on Netflix, Hulu, or Crunchyroll.

10. Danganronpa: The Animation (2013)

From psychological warfare to constant fear and paranoia, ‘Danganronpa: The Animation’ has everything fans love about ‘Promised Neverland.’ It recounts the story of Makoto Naegi, an ordinary student who gets admission into an elite school. The prospect of getting to learn in one of the best high schools makes Naegi and his classmates euphoric. Unfortunately, their celebrations are short-lived. Monokuma, the principal, traps them in school. The only way out is by murdering classmates one after another without getting noticed. Those who are caught in the act are executed on the spot.

9. Another (2012)

‘Another’ follows Kouichi Sakakibara, a transfer student in Yomiyama North Middle School. He finds himself in the middle of an enigmatic puzzle as he learns the dark history of his class 3-3. Along with his friends, he tries to unravel the mystery, only to be pulled further into it. Viewers who enjoyed the atmosphere of an ever-present danger in ‘Promised Neverland’ will love ‘Another.’

8. Erased (2016)

Satoru Fujinuma can go back in time, which has allowed him to protect others before potentially deadly accidents occur. He calls it “Revival,” and it is not entirely in his control. One day his life spirals out of control when his mother is murdered. He goes back in time and tries to solve the past murder mysteries of his town, hoping that he can find his mother’s killer. Much like ‘Promised Neverland,’ ‘Erased‘ is filled with mysteries that will keep you awake at night.

7. Steins;Gate (2011)

Although there are no similarities in their plot, the twists and turns in ‘Steins;Gate’ will be entertaining for ‘Promised Neverland’ fans. The sci-fi series introduces viewers to the self-proclaimed mad scientist Okabe, who tries to make a time machine. Once he succeeds in his mission, Okabe unknowingly changes his world because of his poor choices. He is then tasked with the restoration of the previous world order. With his loved ones on the line, Okabe faces an emotional and intellectual challenge that can potentially change his life forever, something that Emma must have faced as well in ‘Promised Neverland.’

6. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (2016)

Terrifying creatures emerge after a new virus is detected during the Industrial Revolution. These creaturs turn humans into corpses and feed on human flesh. Only those civilizations that successfully fortified themselves survived the turmoil. Ikoma, a citizen of one such civilization awaits these monsters with his weapons. But little does he know that he is about to get a huge surprise. ‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress’ is a story of people living just a wall away from monsters, just like the children in Green Field House. The similarities between the premise of ‘Promised Neverland’ and ‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress’ are hard to ignore.

5. Attack on Titan (2013 – 2021)

When there is a discussion about shows with characters fighting against monsters, it is hard to ignore a series that is as popular as ‘Attack on Titan.’ From a mysterious plot to brave orphans, ‘Attack on Titan’ has a lot in common with ‘Promised Neverland.’ With the series coming to an end soon, there is no better time to watch this thrilling anime than now.

4. Higurashi: When They Cry (2006)

Fans who like the horror elements of ‘Promised Neverland’ will love the mysterious show ‘Higurashi: When They Cry.’ After moving to a little village called Hinamizawa, Keiichi is shocked by the strange disappearances and murders that have happened there in the past. When he sees a pattern, he tries to talk to his new friends, but they all seem to ignore his questions. As the story progresses, Keiichi is left wondering whether he can even consider them as friends or not. The mysteries and the paranoia in the show are quite similar in tone to what you have in ‘Promised Neverland.’

3. Bungo Stray Dogs (2016)

Atsushi Nakajima is surprised to find out that a mystical tiger has been in the orphanage lately. But no one else except him knows about it. In a surprising turn of events, he is blamed for all the strange events. Once expelled, he resolves to solve the mystery surrounding the tiger. ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ is a great show for ‘Promised Neverland’ fans as it has a somewhat similar ambiguity in its plot. Viewers must prepare themselves for the unexpected.

2. Made in Abyss (2017)

In the magical world of ‘Made in Abyss,’ everything has already been explored except for its giant cave system. The mysteries that lurk inside this mammoth pit have attracted generations of adventurers. The desire to discover has inspired innumerable raiders. In the town near the Abyss, there lives an orphan named Riko who dreams of following her mother’s footsteps and becoming a great raider. The story takes an unexpected turn when she one day discovers a robot named Reg. ‘Made in Abyss,’ like ‘Promised Neverland,’ is full of mysteries and can hold viewers’ interest throughout its 13-episode run.

1. Death Note (2006 – 2007)

The struggle between Light and L to get the better of one another remains one of the most memorable psychological thrillers of all time. ‘Promised Neverland’ fans can relate as its entire first season has a similar plot. Emma and her friends try their best to outsmart Isabella. But she is always one step ahead of them. ‘Death Note’ also introduces us to a similar conflict between two of its main characters. It’s safe to say that no other series comes close to ‘Promised Neverland’ as much as ‘Death Note’ when it comes to meticulous planning and brilliant counter mind-games.

