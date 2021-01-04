TLC’s reality show, ‘1000-lb Sisters’, had made its grand premiere on January 1, 2020. It revolves around the Slaton sisters, Amy and Tammy, who had come to the limelight via their social media presence. The series gives real-time insights into their journey as they attempt to lose weight to be cleared for bariatric surgery. Packed with equal doses of laughter and emotions, season 1 ends with Amy clearing the weight requirement and Tammy failing to do so. The series is gearing up for its second season, which picks up the story right from here. Do you wish to know more about the upcoming season’s first episode? Well, we have you covered!

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘1000-lb Sisters’ season 2 episode 1 is slated to premiere on January 4, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on TLC. Thereafter, new episodes should land every Monday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream 1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Entire episodes and seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

The second season kicks off with Amy recovering from a successful bariatric surgery. And some more good news is in store for her! She and her husband receive confirmation that they are pregnant with their first baby. Of course, the couple is elated. But Tammy is worried. Since only a couple of months have passed since the surgery, Tammy is scared that Amy might not be ready yet, physically. The doctors had already warned Amy that she should wait two years after the procedure before conceiving. On the other hand, Tammy has moved just next door to Amy and Michael. And she needs to depend on the couple for almost all her everyday tasks. Amy is happy to care for her sister, but because of her pregnancy, she hopes that Tammy becomes more independent over time.

Again, during the quarantine, Tammy’s weight multiplies after she falls back to her old habits. This makes Amy and the entire fam extremely worried. The sisters’ elder brother Chris decides to join Tammy’s weight loss journey so that both of them can be approved for bariatric surgery. On the relationship front, Tammy is in love with her boyfriend Jerry, whom she had met in Atlanta. Jerry has promised her that he will see her in Kentucky and Tammy is excited to take their relationship to the next level. But the rest of Tammy’s siblings are not entirely happy with this development. They believe that Jerry’s presence might spell doom for Tammy since he can hamper her weight loss journey.

The premiere episode from season 2 is called ‘Life-Altering News’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “While Amy reaps the benefits of weight-loss surgery, her sister Tammy worries that she gained weight during quarantine; a visit to urgent care gives Amy life-changing news; Tammy’s family confronts her over her health.” You can also check out the sneak peek from season 2 right here!

Read More: Where are Amy and Tammy Slaton From 1000-Lb Sisters Now?