TLC’s reality show, ‘1000-lb Sisters’, returned with its second season on January 4, 2021. And the premiere episode is titled ‘Life-Altering News’ for a reason. While Amy is elated after her successful weight-loss surgery, her sister Tammy is worried that she has gained additional pounds during the quarantine. When Amy visits urgent care, she gets some life-changing news. On the other hand, Tammy’s family confronts her over her health. Now that episode 1 is over, do you wish to know more about the 2nd season’s 2nd episode? Well, we have you covered!

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘1000-lb Sisters’ season 2 episode 2 is slated to premiere on January 11, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on TLC. New episodes should land every Monday at the same time slot.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Tippin’ the Scales’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Tammy struggles to get back on the weight-loss wagon in order get approved for surgery, but this time, her brother, Chris, join her on the journey. Amy must deal with one very big life-altering repercussion of having had her surgery.”

Where to Stream 1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Entire episodes and seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Season 2 showcases Amy, four months after her weight loss surgery. She now weighs 282 lbs. However, Tammy has slipped back into her old habits during the pandemic. She explains that staying at home means more temptations. She has also moved next door to Amy a few months ago and still needs help from her sister. On the other hand, Amy, following some health issues, visits urgent care.

This is when it is revealed that she is pregnant. Tammy is not happy with the development since Any was supposed to wait for at least two years after the surgery before expecting. This means that Amy will face a high-risk pregnancy. Later, Tammy talks about her boyfriend Jerry who she had met online. Amy hosts a cookout and when Chris sees that Tammy cannot even get up to take her food, he is worried. She now weighs 597 pounds and she appears terrified!

