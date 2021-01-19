TLC’s reality show, ‘1000-lb Sisters’, returned with its second season on January 4, 2021. Following the grand debut, it aired its second episode on January 11, 2021, and then released its third part on January 18, 2021. The third episode witnesses Tammy and Amy blaming one another for their problems in therapy. On the other hand, Tammy receives an upsetting bit of news from Dr. Procter. Meanwhile, her brother, Chris, makes an important announcement. And a pregnant Amy can’t stop overeating. Of course, the results are not good. Now that episode 3 is over, do you wish to know more about the 2nd season’s 4th episode? Well, we have you covered!

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘1000-lb Sisters’ season 2 episode 4 is slated to premiere on January 25, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on TLC. New episodes should land every Monday at the same time slot.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘A Fork in the Road’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “The Slatons are shocked by the cause of Amy’s trip to the emergency room. Chris and Tammy see a new doctor, where Tammy must step on the scale again after a month of not sticking to her diet.”

Where to Stream 1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Entire episodes and seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

In the premiere episode, we had seen Amy, four months after her weight loss surgery. Now that she weighs 282 pounds, she is happy. But the same cannot be said for her sister Tammy who has fallen back to her bad habits and is now living in close proximity to her sister. However, since Amy has recently learned that she is pregnant, Tammy is not happy with the development since Any was supposed to wait for at least two years after the surgery before expecting.

On the other hand, Tammy checks her mass and discovers that she weighs 597 pounds and she appears terrified. In episode 2, we see Tammy making amends and trying to get back on track. The official synopsis for the 3rd episode gives more details on what had transpired this week: “Tammy and Amy blame each other for their issues in therapy; when Tammy gets devastating news from Dr. Procter, her brother, Chris, makes a life-altering decision; a very pregnant Amy can’t stop overeating, and the results are disastrous.”

