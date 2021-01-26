TLC’s reality show, ‘1000-lb Sisters’, returned with its second season on January 4, 2021. Following the grand debut, it aired its second episode on January 11, 2021, and then released its third part on January 18, 2021. The fourth episode, which aired this week, witnesses The Slatons getting surprised because of Amy’s trip to the emergency room. On the other hand, Chris and Tammy visit a new doctor. The doctor asks Tammy to step on the scale again after a month of not sticking to her diet. Now that episode 4 is over, do you wish to know more about the 2nd season’s 5th episode? Well, we have you covered!

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘1000-lb Sisters’ season 2 episode 5 is slated to premiere on February 1, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on TLC. New episodes should land every Monday at the same time slot.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Dropping Bombs’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Tammy’s new doctor gives her what feels like an insurmountable weight goal, but it’s not the only challenge she’s facing. Amy and Michael drop a bomb that changes everything.”

Where to Stream 1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Entire episodes and seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

A hysterical Amy is speaking on the phone from the ER and after a few hours, she returns home. She explains to her shocked fam that her blood pressure had shot up because she had Chinese food for breakfast. Amy understands that she needs to put an end to her cheat days. In another scene, Amy and Michael come to know about the sex of their upcoming baby. They disclose that their child will be a boy and they also discuss names, Thomas Wayne, Gage, and Dion. Later, Amy surprises Tammy by holding a spa day at her home. The following day, Amy discovers several candy wrappers in the trash. She is livid that Tammy is still continuing to stuff herself with junk. Amy and Michael travel to Georgia. Tammy makes dinner for herself and faces some trouble when she realizes that she requires surgery. In Georgia, Amy and Michael stay in Helen. The doctor asks Tammy about her eating habits. She weighs 644 pounds!

