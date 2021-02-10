TLC’s reality show, ‘1000-lb Sisters’ season 2, returned with its 6th episode on February 8, 2021. Tammy’s boyfriend, Jerry, reaches the Slater house on one of the favorite holidays celebrated by the sisters. Well, it is Halloween. However, Tammy’s sister Misty is doubtful of Jerry’s true intentions. Amy needs to attend another weigh-in after her concerning appointment with Dr. Procter. Now that episode 6 is over, do you wish to know more about the 2nd season’s 7th episode? Well, we have you covered!

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘1000-lb Sisters’ season 2 episode 7 is slated to premiere on February 15, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on TLC. New episodes should land every Monday at the same time slot.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Jerry Bites Back,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Amy counts down the days until her delivery with an eccentric photo shoot, while the family worries that Jerry is derailing Tammy’s diet. Tammy reveals her big secret to Jerry.”

Where to Stream 1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Entire episodes and seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Tammy has gained fifty pounds in a mere span of one month. Her brother Chris tells her that she is literally going to eat herself to death if she does not put an end to her habits right now. But Tammy reverts by stating that she doesn’t know how she put on the weight. Tammy’s doctor stresses the fact that she needs to make progress. Dr. Eric Smith points out that Tammy weighed 595 pounds, and currently, she is tipping the scales at 644 pounds. The doctor gives her a goal of losing 100 pounds first. He adds that if she does not succeed, they cannot move forward with the surgery. Chris is also a candidate to have the surgery, and Dr. Smith wants him to lose 30 pounds. Tammy states that she wants to make some progress since she does not wish to be bed-bound. Chris says he will help her as much as he can, but he needs the effort back from her. Amy and Michael inform Tammy that they are getting a bigger house. An upset Tammy says that she will be fine on her own and she does not need someone to babysit her all the time.

