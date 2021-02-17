The latest episode of TLC’s reality show, ‘1000-lb Sisters’, witnessed Jerry’s return to the Slater house, which turns Tammy’s whole world upside down. She seems adamant about wrecking her dietary progress, thanks to Jerry, who deliberately feeds and spoils her. On the other hand, her sister Amy is busy with her pregnancy and is happy to have some distance from Tammy. In case you’re updated about the episode and want to know more about the upcoming season 2 episode 8 of ‘1000-lb Sisters,’ we have got you covered.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘1000-lb Sisters’ season 2 episode 8 is slated to premiere on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT on TLC. New episodes drop every Monday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream 1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

If you’re excited about the upcoming episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters,’ you can tune into TLC at the above-mentioned time slot. You can additionally access the episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Another option is to watch the episodes on your personal streaming device through services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, where the show is available. You can alternatively purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Everybody Hurts.’ It will delineate Tammy and Amy’s experience with a psychic, which will leave them both disturbed. Tammy’s weight continues to affect her family, who will get together to help her lose the pounds by any means possible. On the other hand, Amy’s fears will be brought to the table when she is rushed to the Emergency Room.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

The 7th episode is called ‘Jerry Bites Back,’ which essays the pros and cons of Amy’s pregnancy. Amy is so happy that she decides to overlook her health concerns for once and just decides to go with the flow. She does a fancy maternity photoshoot with the father of the baby out in nature’s embrace. She is also glad to be free from her sisterly duties for a change. Meanwhile, Tammy is in a different stage of her life. Her main motive should be to lose weight, which would enable her to undergo weight loss surgery. But she loses touch with her responsible side and begins to indulge in treats, often brought to her by her boyfriend, Jerry.

She is also not taking care of her teeth, as directed by her dentist. Her biggest problem is then declared to be her self-sabotaging nature and her boyfriend, who spoils her in unhealthy measures. Jerry soon has to return home, and the couple faces another issue deciding Tammy’s future. They realize that she needs to fend for herself after he is gone. But she subsequently spirals into depression and finds herself clueless without Jerry. She then uses her wheelchair as support to physically enter Amy’s baby shower, where Chris discusses Tammy’s situation. They start to worry about her and contemplate setting up an intervention.

