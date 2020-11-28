Branded by HBO Max as a “holiday rom-com come to life,” ’12 Dates of Christmas’ is a dating reality series that dropped with three back-to-back episodes on November 26, 2020. The premiere introduces us to three good-looking, single stars who are transported to a dreamy castle in Austria. In the midst of the festive cheer, they need to search for a special someone to bring back home during the holidays.

While two of the leads, Faith and Chad, are straight, the third individual Garrett, is gay. The stars then navigate the confusing journey of romance among the various suitors in the castle. Well, since ’12 Dates of Christmas’ season 1 consists of only eight episodes, let us break down the release schedule of the rest of the unaired episodes.

12 Dates of Christmas Episode 4 Release Date

’12 Dates of Christmas’ episode 4 releases on December 3, 2020, on HBO Max, at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET. Episodes 5 and 6 will also drop on the same date on the platform. The show airs its final two episodes on December 10, 2020.

Where to Stream 12 Dates of Christmas Episode 4 Online?

’12 Dates of Christmas’ is available to stream on HBO Max. If you’re already an HBO subscriber, just enter your existing username and password, and you are set to go. Your current HBO NOW credentials can also be used for logging into Max. Finally, you can directly sign up for HBO Max, which comes with a seven-day free trial option for new users. The only viable cable-free alternative to live-stream ’12 Dates of Christmas’, as of now, is Directv. If the show becomes available on any other platform, we will update this section.

12 Dates of Christmas Premiere Recap

Narrated by Natasha Rothwell, the premiere kicks off by introducing the trio of sexually and racially diverse leads. They tell about themselves before the audience and then get to know each other. While Faith has been single for five years, Chad is in the search of a partner who is exactly like his mom. On the other hand, Garrett grew up in Louisiana and has come out just five years back. In fact, at the onset of the show itself, we witness that Faith and Chad start eyeing each other.

Eventually, the potential partners of the stars begin to enter the castle. We meet people from all over the US, turning up in Austria just to explore their chances with Chad, Faith, and Garrett. However, in a massive twist, one of Chad’s love interests spies on him and discovers him kissing Faith! Of course, she wastes no time in spilling the beans to the rest of the group. This affects Faith a great deal since the act leaves a bad taste on one of the frontrunners vying for her affection.

The show also follows the stars as they head out to the snow with one special someone (not the final one, mind you, there is still time for that). However, it is indeed tragic to see the rest of the cast staying back in the castle while sulking and day-drinking!

