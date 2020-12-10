From the producers of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’, ’12 Dates of Christmas’ is a dating series, which entwines the concept of romantic comedies with the reality TV genre. It brings forth an innovative format where three leads (Chad Savage, Faith Fernandez, and Garrett Marcantel) embark on their journey of love in a dreamy castle in Austria. Here, after they settle on their special someone, they bring him/her to meet their parents during the holiday season. Featuring a diverse cast, ’12 Dates of Christmas’ has managed to surpass the constraints of traditional reality shows.

Six episodes in, the eight-episode season one is now all geared up to release its two-part finale. Here is a rundown of when and where the last two episodes will be available for viewers.

12 Dates of Christmas Episode 7 Release Date

’12 Dates of Christmas’ episode 7 releases on December 10, 2020, on HBO Max, at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET. Episode 8 will also drop on the same date on the platform. The seventh and eighth episodes mark the two-part season one finale.

Where to Stream 12 Dates of Christmas Episode 7 Online?

’12 Dates of Christmas’ is available to stream on HBO Max. If you’re already an HBO subscriber, just enter your existing username and password, and you are set to go. Your current HBO NOW credentials can also be used for logging into Max. Finally, you can directly sign up for HBO Max, which comes with a seven-day free trial option for new users. The only viable cable-free alternative to live-stream ’12 Dates of Christmas’, as of now, is Directv. If the show becomes available on any other platform, we will update this section.

12 Dates of Christmas Episodes 4, 5, And 6 Recap

Over the last six episodes that have dropped on HBO Max, we have met the 18 contestants vying for the hearts of Faith, Chad, and Garrett. From team Chad, we have Alexia Fullwood, Angel Golphin, Chelsea Nichole, Kate Steinberg, Shannon Laraine, and Skyler Sheron. Faith’s potential suitors are Anthony A., Del Ro, Jameel Erving, Kevin Drouin, Tyson Pettitt, and Wells Childress. Garrett’s guys are Corey Lay, Dominick Whelton, Jose Ramirez, Raf Terrell, Steven Cho, and Zachary Goff.

Among these multiple suitors, Faith, Chad, and Garrett generally juggle between three dates at a time. Each week, two of the dates get presents, and the one who doesn’t receive anything needs to leave the castle. There are also events like a masquerade ball, a karaoke carol session, and an ugly sweater party. When the drama gets too much to handle, the trio of lead stars meets up to share valuable perspectives and moral support.

Of course, with so many individuals housed together, we see sparks fly between contestants (minus the leads) as well! Well, we can’t wait to see how the show will finally wrap up in the grand finale. Will Chad, Garrett, and Faith find a special someone to spend the holidays with? If yes, what does fate hold for them on New Year’s Eve? Watch the conclusion and find out!

