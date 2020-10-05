’16 and Pregnant’ is MTV’s reality television series that had originally aired on the channel from June 11, 2009, to July 1, 2014, spanning five seasons. It follows a bunch of teens who are still in high school and face a hard journey as they navigate their pregnancies. Spawning multiple spin-off series, ’16 and Pregnant’ progressed to become one of MTV’s most popular franchises. As a result, the cabler announced on September 18, 2020, that the show will return in a revived version. And here is everything we know about its premiere.

’16 and Pregnant’ episode 1 releases on October 6, 2020, on MTV, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. Following its debut, the reboot drops new episodes every Tuesday night at the same time slot. The season consists of six episodes.

’16 and Pregnant’ will drop new episodes every Tuesday evening at 9 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The reimagined iteration of ’16 and Pregnant’ embraces a slightly different format as compared to the original iterations. It follows the unexpected pregnancy journey of young teens from multiple perspectives and does not limit the viewpoints only to the mother. Each episode is accompanied by intimate video confessionals from members of the featured family –allowing viewers to get a first-hand glimpse of everyone affected by the young mom’s life-changing journey.

Nina L Diaz, president and chief creative content officer at ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, explained the revamped format in a press release: “More than a decade after 16 & Pregnant played a significant role in bringing the teen pregnancy rate down to record lows, we are sharing the stories of a new generation of young parents and underscoring the impact of an unplanned pregnancy on families – beyond the mums- and dads-to-be – by showing authentic and intimate moments with siblings- and grandparents-to-be addressing the life change.”

The premiere episode introduces us to 16-year-old Madisen — raised by her single dad, Nick. But Madisen becomes confused when her estranged mum connects with her after many years. And the expecting young girl tells her dad that although she knew he never wanted her to contact his wife, she does want her kid to have a granny. Madisen further says: “I remember sitting there crying all night because she wouldn’t show up, or she would show up and she was messed up on something. I don’t know why I feel bad honestly.” Nick replies: “Because she’s your mom, that’s why you feel bad.” You can additionally watch the promo for the episode here.

