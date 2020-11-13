The penultimate episode of the rebooted edition of ’16 and Pregnant’, which dropped this week, revolves around Kash. Her story sees the young mom navigating the COVID-19 pandemic amidst her pregnancy with her baby daughter Nova. She also needs to attend school and mend her relationship with her partner. We will cover the details of Kash’s journey in our recap section. But before that, let’s have a quick rundown of the next and final episode from the season.

16 And Pregnant Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date:

’16 and Pregnant’ episode 6 releases on November 17, 2020, on MTV, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. The sixth episode serves as the season finale.

Where to Stream 16 And Pregnant Episode 6 Online?

’16 and Pregnant’ drops new episodes every Tuesday evening at 9 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

16 And Pregnant Episode 6 Spoilers

The reimagined iteration of ’16 and Pregnant’ follows six teenage girls – with the last young expecting mom being Kali Collette from La Porte, Indiana. Pregnant at the age of 15, her baby’s daddy is Auston Brant. The couple has been together since August 2018, and after a tough delivery, their son Bohdi Oliver was born on June 6, 2020. Kali is quite close to her parents and she works at their nutrition store.

16 And Pregnant Episode 5 Recap

Kasmonyae Harris (Kash) is from Avondale, Arizona. She is expecting her baby daughter Nova in the next few weeks and struggles quite a deal as she tries to make her relationship with Nate work. The pregnant teen and her on-again, off-again boyfriend need to reach a decision before the delivery. Nate has temper issues and hence, he moves away to Los Angeles, to live with his uncle, away from his ex and their unborn baby.

18-year-old Kash lives with her grandma and her 5-year-old twin siblings. Their dad is frequently in and out of prison. Hence, the situation is tough. Even Nate comes from a similar family background, which makes it difficult to be level-headed. As a result, when Kash became pregnant, accidentally, the couple broke up. Nate tells the cameras: “I and my mom was bumping heads and so we just got into it. Then I just put a hole in the wall. I just spazzed out.”

However, Kash still cares about Nate and hopes that he will be a part of the family and the big moment. Nate confesses that he also wishes to step up, just for the sake of his child. He says: “It’s been a little hard because I think [Kash] thinks I’m abandoning her. That’s what I don’t want her to think, because my dad did that, and I’m gonna be there for everything.”

