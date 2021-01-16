Based on a light novel series written by Yukako Kabei and illustrated by Aiji Yamakawa, ‘2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team’ or ‘Nī Ten Yonsan Seiin Kōkō Danshi Barē-bu’ is a sports anime about volleyball. It revolves around two childhood friends who reconnect years later and rebuild their friendship around the mutual love for volleyball.

The anime is bound to encounter comparison with ‘Haikyu!!’, an internationally popular show that has been developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. While the two anime have quite a few similarities, ‘2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team’ is much more somber and character-driven. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021, on the NoitaminA programming block. Here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 3 Release Date

Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 3, titled ‘The Dog’s Eyes and the Giraffe’s Eyes,’ is set to premiere on January 22, 2021. David Production produced the series, with Yasuhiro Kimura serving as the director and Yōsuke Kuroda as the main writer. Music has been provided by Yugo Kanno, while Yūichi Takahashi handled the character designs. Yama performed the opening theme track “Paralysis,” and Sōshi Sakiyama performed the ending theme track “Undulation.”

Where to Watch Seiin High School Volleyball Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions of the episodes are also available on Wakanim. In Japan, viewers can stream the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Seiin High School Volleyball Spoilers

Kimichika’s mother was sick and often had to be admitted to the hospital. His father then used to send him to live at his maternal grandparents’ home in the town of Monshiro. It is there that Kimichika first met Yuni. The kindergarteners became fast friends. After Kimichika’s mother’s death, he moved to Tokyo with his father, but not without saying a tearful farewell to his friend. Several years passed. When Kimichika returns to live in Monshiro, Yuni discovers that his old friend has changed. Kimichika is now reserved and dispassionate about almost everything except for volleyball. Fortunately, Yuni also plays the sport. As they build a team for the school that they both attend, the boys begin to find their lost camaraderie.

