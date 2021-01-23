Developed from a light novel series written by Yukako Kabei and illustrated by Aiji Yamakawa, ‘2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team’ or ‘Nī Ten Yonsan Seiin Kōkō Danshi Barē-bu’ is a sports anime that revolves around the volleyball team of Seiin High School. Kimichika Haijima and Yuni Kuroba are childhood friends. After Haijima’s mother dies, he moves to Tokyo with his father. At the start of the series, he returns to Monshiro. Although Kuroba is initially eager to see his old friend, he realizes that Haijima has changed a lot since he last saw him. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021, on the NoitaminA programming block. Here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 4 Release Date

‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ episode 4, titled ‘Higher, Faster, Stronger,’ is set to release on January 29, 2021. David Production produced the series, with Yasuhiro Kimura serving as the director and Yōsuke Kuroda as the main writer. Music was provided by Yugo Kanno, while Yūichi Takahashi handled the character designs. Yama performed the opening theme track “Paralysis,” and Sōshi Sakiyama performed the ending theme track “Undulation.”

Where to Watch 2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions of the episodes are also available on Wakanim. In Japan, viewers can stream the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, the fallout of what happened in the previous episode is still evident in the relationship between Kuroba and Haijima. But other members of the team realize that they need both of them to reach the Spring Tournament. Vice-captain Misao Aoki suggests to captain Shinichiro Oda that they should hold a match with Kuroba and Haijima playing for the opposing sides.

As the teacher, who was supposed to serve as the referee, has fallen sick, Aoki removes himself from one of the teams to perform those duties. During the match, Haijima is stunned by Kuroba’s terrible performance. When he confronts his childhood friend, Kuroba reveals that Aoki told him to play poorly to get Haijima into the team. Haijima realizes that Kuroba is willing to lose a match to play alongside him. They reconcile, and Haijima formally joins the Seiin volleyball team. In episode 4, the team might continue to find recruits. Aoki and Oda might have to develop a plan to build a strong bond among their players.

