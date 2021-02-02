There have been quite a few volleyball based anime over the years. ‘2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team’ or ‘Nī Ten Yonsan Seiin Kōkō Danshi Barē-bu’ is the most recent addition to this subgenre. Based on a light novel series written by Yukako Kabei and illustrated by Aiji Yamakawa, the series revolves around two childhood friends, Kimichika Haijima and Yuni Kuroba, who reunite due to their mutual love for volleyball. The series premiered on January 8, 2021, on the NoitaminA programming block. Here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 5 Release Date

‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ episode 5, titled ‘Stand by Me,’ is set to release on February 5, 2021. David Production produced the series, with Yasuhiro Kimura serving as the director and Yōsuke Kuroda as the main writer. Music was provided by Yugo Kanno, while Yūichi Takahashi handled the character designs. Yama performed the opening theme track “Paralysis,” and Sōshi Sakiyama performed the ending theme track “Undulation.”

Where to Watch 2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions of the episodes are also available on Wakanim. In Japan, viewers can stream the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, the Seiin High School’s volleyball team heads to the training camp to prepare for the Fall Tournament. Once there, Haijima and Kuroba’s fragile friendship takes another hit when Kuroba starts believing that Haijima keeps him out of practice sessions for petty reasons. One night, when they find themselves together in the laundry room, they decide to reconcile. Haijima reveals to Kuroba that the latter is their team’s ace player.

In the 2nd round of boys’ volleyball of the Fukui Prefectural High School Fall Tournament, Kuroba initially stays out of the gameplay. This later turns out to be part of an elaborate plan made by Haijima and Captain Shinichiro Oda. The opponent team has no idea how to deal with the collaborative effort between Kuroba and Haijima and ends up losing the match. Outside of the arena, Yori and Itoko, who have come to watch Kuroba play, congratulate him.

The episode ends as Kuroba runs away after seeing Yori fighting with two older boys. In episode 5, the reason for the fight between Yori and the two boys might be revealed. Seiin might face their next opponent.

