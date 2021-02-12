Developed from a light novel series written by Yukako Kabei and illustrated by Aiji Yamakawa, ‘2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team’ or ‘Nī Ten Yonsan Seiin Kōkō Danshi Barē-bu’ is a sports anime about volleyball. It revolves around childhood friends Kimichika Haijima and Yuni Kuroba. Following his mother’s death, Haijima returns to his old town and begins attending the eponymous school, where Kuroba is also a student. The series premiered on January 8, 2021, on the NoitaminA programming block. Here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 7 Release Date

‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ episode 7, titled ‘The Hero Who Controls the Court,’ is set to release on February 19, 2021. David Production produced the series, with Yasuhiro Kimura serving as the director and Yōsuke Kuroda as the main writer. Music was provided by Yugo Kanno, while Yūichi Takahashi handled the character designs. Yama performed the opening theme track “Paralysis,” and Sōshi Sakiyama performed the ending theme track “Undulation.”

Where to Watch 2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions of the episodes are also available on Wakanim. In Japan, viewers can stream the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 6 predominantly focuses on Fukuho Technical High School, the team that Seiin has to beat if they want to go to the Spring Tournament. Oda and Aoki speak to their team about Subaru Mimura, the ace player in Fukuho’s team. Known as the “Demon Bazooka,” Subaru is the best spiker in the Fukui Prefecture. The episode explores the bond between Subaru and Mitsuomi Ochi, a third-year student who has been serving as Fukuho’s manager since his career-ending injury.

Ochi has since become a quintessential part of the Fukuho team. He reminds Subaru of the latter’s promise of leading their school to the Spring Tournament. Ochi and Subaru learn from their coach about Haijima. Later, Ochi and Kohei visit Seiin to watch their competitors’ practice. There, Kohei gets into a fight with Yusuke Okuma. Aoki claims that he has recorded the entire incident and threatens to publish it.

Subaru arrives and apologizes to the entire Seiin team. On Oda’s instruction, Yusuke apologizes to the Fukuho players, and Aoki reveals that he has been bluffing. The episode ends as Oda and Subaru agree to have a practice match between the two teams. In episode 7, the first contest between Subaru and Haijima, the ace players of their respective teams, might occur.

