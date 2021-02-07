‘2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team’ or ‘Nī Ten Yonsan Seiin Kōkō Danshi Barē-bu’ is the latest anime about volleyball. It is based on a light novel series written by Yukako Kabei and illustrated by Aiji Yamakawa. The story follows two childhood friends, Kimichika Haijima and Yuni Kuroba, who reunite after Haijima starts attending Kuroba’s school. Although time has changed both of them, they connect through the mutual love for volleyball. The series premiered on January 8, 2021, on the NoitaminA programming block. Here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 5 Release Date

‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ episode 6, titled ‘Stand by Me,’ is set to release on February 12, 2021. David Production produced the series, with Yasuhiro Kimura serving as the director and Yōsuke Kuroda as the main writer. Music was provided by Yugo Kanno, while Yūichi Takahashi handled the character designs. Yama performed the opening theme track “Paralysis,” and Sōshi Sakiyama performed the ending theme track “Undulation.”

Where to Watch 2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions of the episodes are also available on Wakanim. In Japan, viewers can stream the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, the Seiin team isn’t allowed to play because of Kuroba’s injury. His teammates, including Haijima, think that he took part in Yori’s fight. Kuroba vehemently denies this but won’t disclose the real reason for his injuries either. Frustrated with how everything is going at Seein, Haijima decides to visit his old school in Tokyo. Kuroba accompanies him. They converse about Sota, Haijima’s friend, who he thinks tried to commit suicide because he was pushed too far.

They learn from Haijima’s former teammate Komukai that Sota has quit volleyball. When Haijima asks if Sota quit volleyball because of what happened, he discovers that Sota never tried to kill himself. The entire thing was a twisted prank that his team played on him. Suddenly overwhelmed, Haijima loses consciousness and is taken to a hospital.

When Haijima wakes up, he finds Sota is sitting in his hospital room. Sota admits that he quit the sport because he became tired of it. After learning the truth, Haijima is finally able to get some closure. Later, he takes Kuroba to see the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, where the Spring tournament will be held. Back in their hometown, Itoko admits that she caused the bruises on kuroba’s face. In episode 6, the Seiin team might begin training earnestly. Both Kuroba and Haijima are determined to take their team to the Spring tournament. This might get explored in the next episode.

Read More: Best Sports Anime of All Time