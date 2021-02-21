Based on a light novel series written by Yukako Kabei and illustrated by Aiji Yamakawa, ‘2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team’ or ‘Nī Ten Yonsan Seiin Kōkō Danshi Barē-bu’ is a sports anime that revolves around two childhood friends, Kimichika Haijima and Yuni Kuroba, who reconnects years after through their shared love of volleyball. The series premiered on January 8, 2021, on the NoitaminA programming block. Here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 8 Release Date

‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ episode 8, titled ‘Yuni Chika Tightening Net,’ is set to release on February 26, 2021. David Production produced the series, with Yasuhiro Kimura serving as the director and Yōsuke Kuroda as the main writer. Music was provided by Yugo Kanno, while Yūichi Takahashi handled the character designs. Yama performed the opening theme track “Paralysis,” and Sōshi Sakiyama performed the ending theme track “Undulation.”

Where to Watch 2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions of the episodes are also available on Wakanim. In Japan, viewers can stream the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Seiin plays a practice game against Fukoho High school, one of the best teams in Fukui Prefecture. Subaru Mimura demonstrates why he is widely considered the best spiker in the prefecture in the first set. He single-handedly orchestrates Fukui winning the round. He subsequently sits out in the next 5 sets, and the practice match ends with both teams winning 3 sets each.

Haijima has noticed that Fukui concentrated on sending the ball towards Oda and realizes that they did so because of his height. For all his volleyball brilliance, Haijima has never learned how to be considerate. He succinctly and passionately makes his point to Oda in front of their teammates but never for one moment stops to think of the psychological effect it might have on other players if Oda, their captain, were to sit out.

Haijima finally recognizes this as a personal shortcoming when he learns that his father regrets what happened at his previous school. He initially can’t figure out why his father would regret something even though he (Haijima) himself doesn’t and speaks to Kuroba about it. The episode ends as Oda hands over his list of picks for the starting line-up to the team’s coach. It is revealed that he has kept himself in reserve. In episode 8, Haijima and Kuroba might improve their partnership as Seiin’s setter and striker, respectively.

