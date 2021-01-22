‘3 Caminos’ is a unique story set around its five protagonists- Jana, Luca, Roberto, Yoon Soo, and Raquel, whose timelines are segregated into three stages called Caminos. The first Camino portrays them in their mid-20s/early 30s, and the last one delineates their lives after they’ve crossed 40. Every character has a definite purpose that they live, grow and struggle against. The series captures their stories in a heartwarming narrative that feels deeply intimate and personal. The show has an allure that pulls in the viewer, especially because of its inclusive cast and exotic locations. After its first season premiered in 2021, we were curious about its future. If you’re wondering if there’s a ‘3 Caminos’ season 2, here’s everything we know.

3 Caminos Season 2 Release Date

‘3 Caminos’ season 1 released in its entirety on January 22, 2021, on Amazon Prime. It consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 42-47 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know. The story ends on a conclusive note, with the group assembling in Spain. They take a trip to Finisterre, where Ursula seemingly grasps the meaning of the El Camino before the group finally closes it. Although it received a favorable response, the ending ties up all loose ends, leaving no scope for the creators to extend the show for another season. Considering these points, it is unlikely that ‘3 Caminos’ season 2 will ever get made.

3 Caminos Cast: Who is in it?

Álex González portrays Roberto, who is perpetually buried under the guilt of having caused someone’s death. Verónica Echegui essays the character of Raquel, a Spaniard who is passionate about music. Andrea Bosca essays Luca, an Italian guy, grappling with personal issues. Alberto Jo Lee stars as Yoon Soo, a Korean artist who shares Raquel’s passion for music, making them the perfect couple. Anna Schimrigk portrays Jana, a German woman dealing with anger issues. Other cast members include João Reis as Luís, Maria João Falcão as Maria, Eric Silva as Bombero, and Xóan Fórneas as Mario, among others.

3 Caminos Plot: What is it About?

‘3 Caminos’ introduces a group of five people whose lives intercept in three critical stages of their lives. The protagonists chance upon each other, and their lives are significantly affected. They go through collective experiences that slowly help them solve their problems. During this shared journey, they become irreversibly entwined in each other’s lives. In the finale of the first season, Jana extends her support to Luca, whose life has significantly improved. They finally get together after a long history of having been there for each other. Raquel and Yoon Soo reconcile after being separated for several years. Roberto’s absence still haunts the group, although they’ve made peace with it. Ursula conclusively absorbs the essence of El Camino, and on the group’s final trip to Finisterre, they close the circle.

