In the third episode of ’30 Coins,’ titled ‘The Mirror’ that released this week, we follow Elena and Paco who discover that a local mirror is haunted. This compels Father Vergara to spend the entire night investigating the mirror’s trickery. However, he now stands at risk of being transported to ea deathly portal. Well, ’30 Coins’ is now gearing up to release its 4th episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

30 Coins Episode 4 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

’30 Coins’ season 1 episode 4 is slated to premiere on January 18, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm ET, on HBO. Following the double-episode premiere, new single episodes drop every Monday at the same time slot. Season 1 consists of eight episodes.

Where to Stream 30 Coins Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ’30 Coins’ as and when they are released on HBO. You can additionally stream the show on HBO’s official website if you have a cable subscription. You can also catch the series on HBO Max or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to the HBO package on Amazon Prime. Already released episodes are available on Hulu. Otherwise, you can avail of the services of the various cable-free, live-streaming platforms to watch the show, such as Directv or Sling TV.

30 Coins Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Memories.’ And here is its official synopsis as provided by HBO: “Father Vergara leaves for Rome to face his painful past, and though he requests a meeting with the Pope, he discovers that Santoro is waiting; someone in Pedraza is about to return from the dead.”

30 Coins Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 kicks off in New York City where we see a bald man carrying some of those strange coins that form the base of the story. He walks into a jewelry shop and then kills both the men inside it. On the other hand, Paco attempts to restore peace in the village when Susana offers to show him a mysterious mirror. Elena struggles to control a dog in her clinic since the pet has started to showcase erratic behavior. Inside the mirror, Elena and Paco see the reflection of a Greek book but there is nothing behind them.

They discover that this is the Gospel of Judas. Further research reveals that Christ told Judas to betray him. Father Manuel explains to the duo that Judas was a saint since he sacrificed his life as per Jesus’s orders. Manuel plans to investigate the mirror in the night when he is visited by a spirit, which could be Giacomo. But the dead Giacomo grabs Manuel and takes him to the mirror world. And the manifested reflection of Manuel steps out. Later, we learn that the person who can collect all 30 of the coins can wield a weapon more powerful than the Ark of the Covenant.

