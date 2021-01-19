In the 4th episode of ’30 Coins,’ titled ‘Memories’ that released this week, we follow Father Vergara as he departs for Rome to unravel the secrets related to his painful past. Later, he requests a meeting with the Pope and then realizes that Santoro is waiting. On the other hand, someone in Pedraza gets ready to return from the dead. Well, ’30 Coins’ is now gearing up to release its 5th episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

30 Coins Episode 5 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

’30 Coins’ season 1 episode 5 is slated to premiere on January 25, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm ET, on HBO. Following the double-episode premiere, new single episodes drop every Monday at the same time slot. Season 1 consists of eight episodes.

Where to Stream 30 Coins Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ’30 Coins’ as and when they are released on HBO. You can additionally stream the show on HBO’s official website if you have a cable subscription. You can also catch the series on HBO Max or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to the HBO package on Amazon Prime. Already released episodes are available on Hulu. Otherwise, you can avail of the services of the various cable-free, live-streaming platforms to watch the show, such as Directv or Sling TV.

30 Coins Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Double.’ And here is its official synopsis as provided by HBO: “Elena’s husband miraculously returns after mysteriously disappearing two years ago; Santoro tries to recruit Vergara and offers him unimaginable power.”

30 Coins Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 kicks off with a team of explorers, accompanied by a priest, exploring the depths of an underground tunnel in the search of a large statue. This is when they find another of the 30 coins. In the village, the inhabitants converse about the fire and the weird incidents surrounding it. Paco advises them to get over the past and concentrate on the future. However, the others start pointing fingers at Manuel for the events that had transpired before. Manuel goes to Rome and there is a flashback of his encounter with two priests named Sandro and Fabio.

On the other hand, Sandro loses his patience and confronts the prisoner. As he continues, he quickly bursts into flames without any warning. Although he survives, he is badly burnt. Fabio then asks the man about Satan. He says: “God doesn’t want to recognize that evil also forms part of Him. Is that what you’re saying?” The reply? “Bingo.” The man coerces Fabio into joining his cause, stating that God is Satan. In another scene, Manuel heads into prison to visit Sandro. Elena is upset with the townsfolk and turns to Roque for comfort. When she returns home, Paco attempts to convince her but she states that she will take up a job outside the town.

