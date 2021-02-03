In the 6th episode of ’30 Coins,’ titled ‘Holy War’ that released this week, we follow Vergara, who leaves Santoro and goes into hiding in Syria among soldiers and war hospitals. On the other hand, Elena tracks down Roque to Paris. She is extremely scared when the coin finds its way back to her. And in Pedraza, Paco decides to resign from his position of Mayor. Well, ’30 Coins’ is now gearing up to release its 7th episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

30 Coins Episode 7 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

’30 Coins’ season 1 episode 7 is slated to premiere on February 8, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm ET, on HBO. Following the double-episode premiere, new single episodes drop every Monday at the same time slot. Season 1 consists of eight episodes.

Where to Stream 30 Coins Episode 7 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ’30 Coins’ as and when they are released on HBO. You can additionally stream the show on HBO’s official website if you have a cable subscription. You can also catch the series on HBO Max or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to the HBO package on Amazon Prime. Already released episodes are available on Hulu. Otherwise, you can avail of the services of the various cable-free, live-streaming platforms to watch the show, such as Directv or Sling TV.

30 Coins Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Glass Box.’ And here is its official synopsis as provided by HBO: “When the sinister new priest prepares a great ritual, a magical fog descends over the village; Vergara and Elena return with the coin, while Paco attempts to resist the conspiracy.”

30 Coins Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 of ’30 Coins’ kicks off with Elena contacting Manuel, who is now in hiding in Syria. He asks her to stay away from Fabio and the other priests. Later, it is revealed that it is actually Fabio who is on the other end of the line. In town, Paco talks to Merche and confesses that he is struggling to keep everything together. He eventually admits that he does not want to be the Mayor anymore. Laguna is confronted by his superiors about the weird happenings in the locale, such as suicides, fires, and deaths.

Now, two female officers from Madrid are going to take over him. In the field, Laguna shoots Jesus with a shotgun. Paco is in trouble when the cops question him regarding his complicated relationship with Elena. In Syria, Manuel takes painkillers and passes out on his bed. When he wakes up, he finds himself in the middle of a spooky dream. Here, he meets the real Elena, where he learns about the fate of the coins. She reveals that she had got rid of the coin. On the other hand, Elena wakes up and sees Fabio’s face.

