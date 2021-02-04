Almost everyone is a sucker for happy endings. Most television dramas end on a happy note because we, as humans, are naturally inclined towards feeling joy when two people reunite or reconcile. ‘Firefly Lane’ is fundamentally a TV show that heavily evokes such an emotion in the audiences. It revolves around best friends, Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), as they share secrets and vow to have each other’s backs. But one day, everything falls apart, and they become as distant as strangers. The pair now has to find their way back to each other. If you love the show, we’re here to provide a list of similar TV shows you might want to watch. You can stream most of these shows similar to ‘Firefly Lane’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

5. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

‘Gilmore Girls’ is about a woman named Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) who gets pregnant during teenagehood and becomes a young mother. The problem lies in the fact that she hasn’t even figured out life yet, just like a three-year-old struggling with the alphabet. But the show is not about highlighting mistakes. It is instead a source of comfort for people who are too hard on themselves because of it. It is replete with empowering tropes related to feminism, romance, relationship problems, family issues, etc. Like its two protagonists, Lorelai and Rory (Alexis Bledel), who are the central focus of the story, ‘Firefly Lane’s Tully and Kate also weave the show into a trajectory of ups and downs that are interesting to watch.

4. Grace and Frankie (2015-)

‘Grace and Frankie’ revolves around two women (Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin) whose lives are radically transformed when their respective husbands reveal that they’re in love with each other. Taken over by shock, these two women have to pick up the pieces of their disheveled love life at an age when they should be casually sipping coffee and satisfyingly reliving past moments collapsed in a rocking chair. But they are instead going out, exploring facets of their lives that they never knew existed. ‘Firefly Lane’ is similar to this show regarding the friendship between its protagonists and the experiences they share.

3. Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

‘Gossip Girl’ is a glamorous tale surrounding four kids from the Upper East Side. Their scandalous lives are documented and published by an anonymous blogger called Gossip Girl. The entire series is narrated by this mysterious presence that everybody wants to catch hold of. Blair (Leighton Meester) and Serena (Blake Lively) are also the show’s central characters, and their friendship is frequently disrupted by fierce power struggles, yet they remain best friends. ‘Firefly Lane’ lovers would find the show appealing because of the dynamic character arcs represented in both the shows.

2. Sweet Magnolias (2020-)

‘Sweet Magnolias’ is an upbeat, feel-good series about its three protagonists- Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana (Brooke Elliott) living in South Carolina, as they balance their career, family life, and personal relationships. Everybody can relate to its realistic and straightforward portrayal of ordinary characters dealing with emotions that feel extraordinary. ‘Firefly Lane’ is also quite relatable, featuring characters with problems that can be easily understood and empathized with. Viewers with a taste for watching daily upheavals of drama would love ‘Sweet Magnolias.’

1. Girls (2012-2017)

Created by Lena Dunham, HBO’s ‘Girls’ is a quirky drama that pulls its four main characters into a series of adventures eventuated by their unapologetic impulse and recklessness. It revolves around Hannah Horvath (Dunham), who wants to be a writer but is continuously bogged down by the unfairness of reality and, quite occasionally, her own whimsical behavior. She is joined by her friends- Jessa (Jemima Kirke), Marnie (Allison Williams), and Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet), who are also handling their individual lives. Even though it looks insane, overly expressive, and raw on the surface, it is fundamentally a show that accounts for growth. Over its six-season run, the characters ultimately evolve into better individuals, who fans part ways with, on a sad but satisfactory note. The chaotic drama that dominates ‘Girls’ somewhere falls in line with ‘Firefly Lane’ and the intense dynamic it portrays between its protagonists.

