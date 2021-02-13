5 Movies Like Judas and the Black Messiah You Must See

Produced and directed by Shaka King, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is a biographical film that portrays the betrayal that the black activist and Black Panther Party leader, Fred Hampton, faces at the hands of the FBI informant, William O’ Neal. Living a life of crime, William seemingly has no purpose in life. When the FBI agent Roy Mitchell corners him, he tells William that his felony charges will be forgotten if he agrees to work for them.

William, realizing that this is his opportunity to cover up his past, infiltrates the Black Panther Party. He gains critical knowledge about them, which eventually culminates in the assassination of one of the most promising Black leaders. If you are interested in movies like ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ we have a few recommendations for you. You can watch several of the below-mentioned movies like ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

5. BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Directed by Spike Lee, ‘BlacKkKlansman’ is a 2018 biographical crime film. Ron Stallworth, a detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department, infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan to expose them. The film is based on a 2014 memoir named ‘Black Klansman,’ which was written by the real Ron Stallworth using the information that he had collected during his investigation. Both ‘BlacKkKlansman’ and ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ capture an important moment in American civil rights history.

4. Freedom Riders (2010)

From the well-renowned documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson, ‘Freedom Riders’ is an inspiring and emotional film that portrays racism in Southern American states during the 1960s. It follows 400 black and white Americans who deliberately go against Jim Crow laws by traveling together to protest against segregation in interstate transportation. They face violence and threats that test their non-violent methods. The story of these activists is heart touching and must be watched by everyone. Just like ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ the film explores deep-rooted racism in America during the second half of the twentieth century and the struggle against it.

3. Blood Done Sign My Name (2010)

‘Blood Done Sign My Name’ is a drama film that is based on an autobiographical book of the same name by Timothy Tyson. It captures the deeply-moving and inspiring events that follow a black veteran’s murder by three white men. When two of these men are set free by the courts, it inspires an African American high-school teacher to take a stance against it. He then leads his community to protest against the unjust verdict. Interestingly, a white minister also expresses racially liberal views for which he has to lose his congregation. ‘Blood Done Sign My Name,’ like ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ captures the story of leaders who stood up against racism during the sensitive era of the Civil Rights movement.

2. The Long Walk Home (1990)

Directed by Richard Pearce, ‘The Long Walk Home’ is a historical drama film that portrays racism in America during the 1950s. Exploring the Montgomery bus boycott, the movie follows Odessa Carter, a maid who takes long walks to go to work because of the widespread protests against segregation. She works for Miriam Thompson, who gives her a ride twice every week. Miriam’s help to Odessa does not go well with his husband and the white community. She ultimately follows her heart and decides to stand up for the greater good. ‘The Long Walk Home’ teaches viewers to stand up for the greater good, something Fred Hampton was known for.

1. Malcolm X (1992)

While talking about the Civil Rights movement, it is important not to forget one of the most controversial and influential leaders, Malcolm X. The biographical drama film named ‘Malcolm X’ was made on the African American activist in 1992. Malcolm X had some rather controversial views that often got him into trouble. The film portrays key events in the life of one of the greatest leaders of the twentieth century, just like ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ walks us through the unfortunate events that took Hampton’s life.

Read More: Best Political Movies of All Time