Based on an incredible true story, ‘Penguin Bloom’ is an inspirational tale of human resilience and will power. An unfortunate accident in Thailand leaves Sam Bloom (Naomi Watts) paralyzed from the waist down. As she deals with deep despair and depression, her three sons and husband rescue an injured baby magpie and bring it into the house with the intention of nursing it back to health. As the bird’s broken wings heal and it learns to fly again, Sam also finds her spirit and the strength to pursue her love of the ocean.

‘Penguin Bloom’ is a solid movie – beautiful, raw, and inspiring. We love such stories that depict human strength and courage in the face of adversity, especially when they are based on reality. If you liked watching ‘Penguin Bloom,’ you will also find the following films enjoyable. You can watch most of these films like ‘Penguin Bloom’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

5. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Tom Cruise plays Ron Kovic, a patriot who proudly serves in the Marine Corps but finds his views on war and life drastically changed after an accident leaves him paralyzed. ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ is similar to ‘Penguin Bloom’ in the way that they are both based on the inspirational stories of real people who didn’t let their physical disability “cripple” them and went on to achieve great things.

4. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

In this movie, Russell Crowe plays an asocial mathematical genius battling schizophrenia. A truly inspiring film, ‘A Beautiful Mind’ won the Best Picture Award at both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. The fact that Crowe’s character is struggling with his mental illness is very similar to the struggle Sam Bloom goes through in ‘Penguin Bloom.’ Both movies have strong-willed central characters who overcome adversity to work on their greatest achievements.

3. The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

‘The Diving Bell and the Butterfly’ is a French biographical drama based on the life of Jean-Dominique Bauby, the erstwhile editor of Elle magazine, who suffers a stroke and is completely paralyzed as a result, only able to communicate by blinking his left eye. This is a critically acclaimed film about a remarkable true story, very similar to ‘Penguin Bloom,’ especially when you consider that both protagonists ultimately do not let paralysis get in the way of “living.”

2. My Left Foot (1989)

Daniel Day-Lewis plays Christy, a man born with cerebral palsy who learns to paint and write with his left foot when all of his family considers him a “vegetable.” This movie is also known as ‘My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown’ and is based on the 1954 memoir of the same name by Christy Brown. This film earned Daniel Day-Lewis an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his stellar performance. Just like in ‘Penguin Bloom,’ sheer human resilience and will power wins out against physical disabilities in ‘My Left Foot.’

1. The King’s Speech (2010)

Colin Firth shines as England’s King George VI, trying to defeat his stutter with the help of speech therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush) and proving that he’s worthy enough to lead his country through one of the most challenging times in history – World War II. ‘The King’s Speech’ is another Best Picture Academy Award-winner and reflects a similar basic premise as ‘Penguin Bloom’ – a true-life account of a person hindered by a disability who overcomes it to win in life. This film is a personal best of Firth, an actor who has acted in some outstanding cinema.

