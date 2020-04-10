The penultimate episode of ’60 Days In’ season 6 aired this week and it brought with it several surprising outcomes. Of course, this was expected. We could not expect anything less from the semi-finale of such a high-voltage show. Anyways, we have covered whatever happened in the episode in our recap section.

Now, with the last part done and dusted, the finale is all set to air on tv the upcoming week. And of course, fans want to know how and where they can watch ’60 Days In’ season 6 episode 16. Read on for some detailed insights.

60 Days In Season 6 Episode 16 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘60 Days In’ Season 6 Episode 16 will premiere on Thursday, April 16, 2020, on A&E, at 10 p.m. ET. It is titled ‘Moment of Truth’.

Where to Watch 60 Days In Season 6 Episode 16 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘60 Days In’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to A&E at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into A&E’s official website.

There are a number of other ways to live-stream the season. You can subscribe to either Fubo, Philo, or Direct TV and stream the episodes on A&E on any of your devices. Additional options include catching the already aired episodes or seasons on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

60 Days In Season 6 Episode 15 Recap:

With only a few days left to go in the Etowah Country Jail, both the men and women’s pods see a lot of action in episode 15. Tony is, as usual, up to his cocky attitude and arrogant behavior and this time, he decides to test the patience of CO Jamichael. As per Tony, the correctional officer does not deserve his job since the latter ignores his duties and sleeps while at work. In spite of pushing all his buttons, and trying to force him to get into a confrontation, CO Jamichael stays cool and remains put in his seat. Finally, when he has had enough, he calls in the officers. And Tony is handcuffed and sent to solitary confinement.

In the women’s pod, inmate Ashley Caswell throws something on correctional officer Richardson’s face. Richardson tries her best to contain the situation but Ashley increases her drama and starts throwing things all around the common area. Finally, the rest of the COs need to intervene and control Ashley. This event is repeated again and Richardson once more has to call the other officers to stop the situation from escalating further.

Richardson is fed up and thinks of taking revenge on Ashley. She teams up with a group of jail trustees and during dinner, enters the inmate’s cell and not only beats her up but also spills Kool-Aid all over Ashley’s mattress and room. When undercover CO Heather sees all of this unfolding before her eyes, she is extremely upset. She explains everything before the production crew and tells that it is unfortunate Richardson is not getting what she deserves. However, toward the end of the episode, we see the CO being fired from her job.

