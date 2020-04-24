The events within the Etowah Country Jail might have ended but this is not the case for ’60 Days In’ season 6. This week, we saw the installment continuing its legacy by airing the first part of its reunions. Aptly titled, ‘The Aftermath’, the episode brings together the volunteers from phase 1 of the highly risky mission. As you might know by now, the operation inside the prison had to be carried out in two phases. And in the second part of the reunions, we will get to meet the participants from phase 2. But when will the next episode air? Read on to find out.

60 Days In Season 6 Episode 18 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘60 Days In’ Season 6 Episode 18 will premiere on Thursday, April 30, 2020, on A&E, at 10 p.m. ET. It is titled ‘The Aftermath: Part Two’.

Where to Watch 60 Days In Season 6 Episode 18 Online?

You can watch the final episode of ‘60 Days In’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to A&E at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into A&E’s official website.

There are a number of other ways to live-stream the season. You can subscribe to either Fubo, Philo, or Direct TV and stream the episodes on A&E on any of your devices. Additional options include catching the already aired episodes or seasons on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

60 Days In Season 6 Episode 17 Recap:

As it often happens in reality shows, the seasons wrap up with special reunion episodes. These are released after the series finishes its run-time on tv, and they showcase the current status of the cast. Well, ’60 Days In’ season 6 also decided to follow suit and we got part 1 of the reunions this week.

First up is Dennis. If you recall, he had quite a messy stay inside the prison — drawing attention to himself, displaying extreme arrogance, and even risking the mission once. Second, Ashley is shown her part and she is highly emotional when she relives the memories. She breaks into tears on that particular segment when one CO stripped her completely and hounded the metal all night to keep her awake. Being a police officer herself, Ashley admits that she still has a soft corner for drug addicts.

Third up is Alex and he is extremely uncomfortable when his clips are played on the screen. It seems, he had shared some personal details with the crew and they took the liberty to broadcast them on tv. We then see Matt and Jacob, the first ones to tap out from the operation. A rude Tony points out to Jacob that the latter could have given his spot to someone more deserving rather than appearing in the show.

Of course, we also reach the much-awaited feud between Shanese and Jennifer. The two did not get along well inside the jail and we were waiting to see how they would react once they meet outside the prison bars. Shanese says that she wanted to hit Jennifer during her stay. However, she appears pretty embarrassed when it is revealed before everyone that she had helped fake Angel’s pee test, allowing the latter to go free. THE END!

