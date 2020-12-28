‘7 Little Johnstons’ is TLC’s reality television series that premiered on March 31, 2015. The show revolves around the titular clan whose members live with dwarfism. The family consists of the patriarch Trent Johnston and the matriarch Amber Johnston. Their five children are Jonah Trent Johnston, Anna Marie Johnston, Elizabeth Renee Johnston, Joseph Alex Johnston, and Emma Lee Johnston. After spanning seven seasons, on November 23, 2020, TLC announced that the show is returning with its eighth edition. And here is everything you need to know about it.

7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘7 Little Johnstons’ season 8 episode 1 is slated to premiere on December 29, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on TLC.

Where to Stream 7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 1 Online?

You can stream the upcoming episode of ‘7 Little Johnstons’ season 8 by tuning into TLC at the aforementioned date and time. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can also watch the show on its official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Sling TV, Directv, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream them on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. The last option is to purchase the episodes on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 1 Spoilers

As fans will know, ‘7 Little Johnstons’ is about the titular family who lives with a rare genetic condition called achondroplasia — one of the common forms of dwarfism. In the eighth season, Trent and Amber Johnston struggle with having all of the children, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma, Jonah, and Alex under the same roof in the midst of the rampant COVID-19 pandemic. In one of the episodes, Amber says while filming and showing a TikTok video: “During this pandemic, we’ve got to find things to do. And one of those things to do is these viral videos.” Again, the couple, following around 20 years of marriage, attempts to spice up things in their relationship. They try out activities like executing pole dancing, consulting with an intimacy coach, and building a love shack.

On the other hand, Amber attempts to resume her full-time job as a teacher and thinks that her students will talk about her height. She states: “I figure the first week of school is to educate [the kids about] why I am little.” In another episode, she also reveals her experience before the fam: “One little girl goes, ‘Nobody shrunk her, she’s just a midget.’ Alright now, we don’t say that word. That’s a bad word.” Elizabeth juggles between her classes and romance with her boyfriend Brice. Anna navigates the new normal of staying at home from college due to the pandemic. Alex and Emma gear up for high school while Jonah argues with his family because of his long-distance girlfriend, Ashley. Amber points out: “When Jonah’s around Ashley, he’s nicer. But around us, Jonah is a difficult individual. The wheels are being put in motion to start looking for places for Jonah to move out.”

The premiere episode from season 8 is called ‘Love in the Time of Corona’ and its official synopsis as per TLC goes as follows: “To keep boredom at bay during quarantine, the kids rope Trent and Amber into viral video challenges; it’s great family fun, but the cabin fever is putting a cramp in Trent and Amber’s bedroom life, so they decide to try a pole dancing class.”

For some more insights, you can also watch the official trailer for season 8 below:

