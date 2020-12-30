‘7 Little Johnstons’, TLC’s reality television series, returned with its eighth season on December 29, 2020. The premiere, titled ‘Love in the Time of Corona’ sees the titular fam trying to navigate the boring quarantine days by organizing some fun activities. The kids rope in Trent and Amber to partake in a series of viral video challenges. Everything is fun until the cabin fever puts a dent in Trent and Amber’s bedroom life. Therefore, the couple decides to have a pole dancing session. Now, the series is all geared up to release its 2nd episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘7 Little Johnstons’ season 8 episode 2 is slated to premiere on January 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC.

Where to Stream 7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 2 Online?

You can stream the upcoming episode of ‘7 Little Johnstons’ season 8 by tuning into TLC at the aforementioned date and time. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can also watch the show on its official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Sling TV, Directv, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream them on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. The last option is to purchase the episodes on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘What’s Cooking, Good Looking?’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Trent and Amber meet with an intimacy coach to spice things up, and a cooking competition inspires Alex to improve his culinary skills; Jonah’s girlfriend, Ashley, visits from Asheville, and Anna teaches new tricks to the family dog.”

7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 1 Recap

Season 8 updates us with several developments in the lives of the Johnstons. Elizabeth has completed her graduation and gone on to college. Jonah has landed a full-time job while Anna has completed her first year in college. Emma and Alex start their college freshman year and Amber joins a new job at a school. Jonah is dating a girl named Ashley while Elizabeth gears up to start nursing school. She is in a relationship with Bryce. But now, the fam is in quarantine and once they begin to get bored, they decide to do dance videos on TikTok. They then partake in an egg cracking challenge while Trent gifts a razor to Alex. On the other hand, Trent and Amber believe that it would be a good idea to create a TikTok video, showcasing their relationship over the years. Later, Bryce goes on a fishing trip and Amber and Trent express their support for his bond with their daughter. They wish to get married soon but then, Trend advises them to take things a bit slow.

