‘7 Little Johnstons’, TLC’s reality television series, released the second episode from its eighth season on January 5, 2021. In the episode, we follow Trent and Amber who meet with an intimacy coach to spice things up. On the other hand, a cooking competition encourages Alex to improve his culinary skills. Finally, Jonah’s girlfriend, Ashley, pays the fam a visit, all the way from Asheville while Anna teaches new tricks to the family dog. More on that later. Now, the series is all geared up to release its 3rd episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘7 Little Johnstons’ season 8 episode 3 is slated to premiere on January 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC.

Where to Stream 7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 3 Online?

You can stream the upcoming episode of ‘7 Little Johnstons’ season 8 by tuning into TLC at the aforementioned date and time. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can also watch the show on its official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Sling TV, Directv, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream them on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. The last option is to purchase the episodes on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Did Somebody Shrink You?’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Trent and Amber surprise Emma and Alex with a go-kart so that they can practice driving. Elizabeth is making big strides in her nursing career, but she is not happy to see her younger siblings behind the wheel before she has her own license.”

7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 2 Recap

Amber gears up to host a cookoff contest outside and the teams are Alex vs Emma, with each one of them have a sous chef — while Alex has Elizabeth, Emma has Anna. We have two judges, Trent and Jonah, and five mystery ingredients: turkey, oyster sauce, ricotta cheese, figs, and sardines. Emma and Anna made Italian spaghetti while Alex and Elizabeth cook Italian beef stroganoff. Alex and Elizabeth are picked as the winners. Ashley, Jonah’s girlfriend is visiting.

On the other hand, Trent and Amber decide to spice things up in the bedroom. Therefore, Amber finds an intimacy coach. The sessions go well and even the coach is happy with their communication prowess. Alex, inspired by the cookoff, decides to cook a family dinner. Trent and Amber build an agility course for Cruiser, but the latter is not quite impressed with the idea. Finally, we see Trent and Amber getting cozy in the bedroom and placing a metronome to keep track on their activities.

Read More: Is Little People Big World Real or Fake?