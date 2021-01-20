‘7 Little Johnstons’, TLC’s reality television series, released the 4th episode from its eighth season on January 19, 2021. In the episode, we follow Liz’s closest little friends, Carol and Dacey, who have come to visit her town and have several questions for her boyfriend, Brice. Trent is quite poor in his social media skills but he attempts to join in on the success of his kids’ online shops. More on that later. Now, the series is all geared up to release its 5th episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘7 Little Johnstons’ season 8 episode 5 is slated to premiere on January 26, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC.

Where to Stream 7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 5 Online?

You can stream the upcoming episode of ‘7 Little Johnstons’ season 8 by tuning into TLC at the aforementioned date and time. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can also watch the show on its official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Sling TV, Directv, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream them on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. The last option is to purchase the episodes on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Chasing Waterfalls’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “The Johnstons head to Asheville, N.C., to spend time with Jonah’s girlfriend and her family; the parents push for them to consider their future; Alex expands his culinary repertoire.”

7 Little Johnstons Season 8 Episode 4 Recap

Liz talks to her two best friends and plans to make them meet her boyfriend Brice. Emma, Alex and Anna work on their products, which they attempt to sell online. Anna has created a face mask lanyard while Emma works on earrings. Alex has launched his own origami paper site. The fam then gathers in the kitchen where Liz makes a meal for Brice on the occasion of his birthday. Brice has been with Liz now for a year and a half and he has become close to the family. Trent states that he wishes to start his own online shop where he plans to sell birdhouses. He gets the kids to help him since he is bad with technology.

Anna takes Liz to pick up Darcy for their girl’s weekend and the girls get together at Liz’s place. Trent and Alex work on his birdhouses. While Trent teaches him about power tools, Alex educates him on online technology. Liz and the girls go go-carting but then, Carol freaks out. Alex, Anna and Emma create a live video for their products. Liz, Dacey and Carol express their excitement about meeting Brice, who shows up at their fishing spot. They ask him many questions but he is happy answering them.

Read More: Is Little People Big World Real or Fake?