‘I Care a Lot’ is a dark comedy thriller that revolves around Marla Grayson, a narcissistic sociopath and a con-artist. She embezzles money from rich old people with the help of her fellow conspirators. However, Marla’s life takes a dark turn when she tries to do the same with Jennifer Peterson, an unmarried wealthy woman with no family. The con woman later finds out that Jennifer has some powerful people who won’t let her go away with her crime this time. If you are looking for more such crime thrillers, we have curated a list for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘I Care a Lot’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Hustle (2019)

‘The Hustle’ follows two cunning con artists who loot money from men. Josephine likes to fool the world’s richest men, while Penny, who is not as skilled as her, usually tricks ordinary men. Although both of them have different methods, they plan to come together to defraud a tech billionaire. ‘The Hustle’ is an exciting film with unexpected turns at every end. Fans who enjoyed ‘I Care a Lot’ will love it for its mind games and inflexible con artists who don’t shy away from using any trick necessary to get what they want.

6. The Joneses (2009)

When Mick, Kate, Jenn Jones, and Steve move into an affluent neighborhood, they seem like an ordinary family who is relocating for better career opportunities. But nothing can be further from the truth. Kate leads the team of marketers who deviously alter consumer decisions of their neighbors by flaunting their luxurious lifestyle. Soon, they successfully influence everyone around them to buy things that they don’t really need, just to fill the emptiness created by their repetitive and unfulfilling careers. The characters in ‘The Joneses’ might not be exactly like Marla from ‘I Care a Lot,’ but they still make money by deceiving people into making unwise decisions.

5. Kajillionaire (2020)

‘Kajillionaire’ is a story of two con-artists who have been teaching their daughter to cheat and scam others, ever since she was young. However, during one of their heists, they meet Melanie, who is surprisingly comfortable with them. As the story unfolds, the lives of the family members are turned upside down as they realize the far-reaching consequences of their actions. Fans who loved ‘I Care a Lot’ for the surprising nature of the plot must watch ‘Kajillionaire’ for its unexpected dark twists.

4. Ocean’s 8 (2018)

Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) is a con artist who has been planning the biggest heist of her life for almost six years. To get her hand on a $150 million necklace, Debbie knows that she will need a team of skilled specialists. She meticulously picks each member for the big plan. However, the team is unaware that the heist is going to bring them more riches than they are expecting. ‘Ocean’s 8’ is a story of a female con artist who leads a group of very skilled criminals to swindle possessions worth millions, something that ‘I Care a Lot’ fans will definitely enjoy.

3. Lying and Stealing (2019)

Stealing art from the elite is something that Ivan Warding is really good at. He has been doing it for a long time, but now he no longer wishes to do it anymore. Elyse Tibaldi, another con-artist who is in-debt, joins forces with Ivan to end all of their problems. As the story progresses, their exciting pursuit of riches leads them to unexpected avenues. ‘Lying and Stealing’, just like ‘I Care a Lot,’ is a story of con artists who are willing to go to any lengths for what they want.

2. Hustlers (2019)

Destiny, a stripper, has been working at Moves (a strip club) to support her grandmother. Unfortunately, she is struggling to make as much money as she needs. Destiny loves how well Ramona, the club’s highest earner, performs. So, with the hope of making more money, the stripper asks her for help. Ramona decides to teach Destiny everything she knows about getting the attention of the affluent wall street clientele.

However, after the 2007-08 financial crisis, both of them find themselves in a lot of trouble. Destiny, now a single mother, is looking for some other way of making money, when she meets Ramona again, who introduces the stripper to a risky scheme that she has devised. As they start working together, they assemble a team and learn a lot of money but soon run into trouble. ‘Hustlers’ is a story of women tricking men for money, which Marla from ‘I Care a Lot’ loves to do.

1. Femme Fatale (2002)

After looting an extravagant set of jewels at an event, Laure, a member of a crime ring runs away, to avoid having to share anything with her partners. She later meets Lily, who looks just like her. So, when Lily kills herself, Laura uses the opportunity to assume her identity and start a new life. However, she soon finds out that someone is tracking her and is ready to reveal her secrets.

‘Femme Fatale’ is a story of a female con-artist who deceives not just her victims but the entire crime ring that she has been working for. People who savor ‘I care a lot’ will relish ‘Femme Fatale’ for the dark secrets and twists as both the films revolve around narcissistic sociopaths who love to con others.

Read More: Is I Care a Lot a True Story?