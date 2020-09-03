7 Movies Like I’m Thinking of Ending Things You Must See

The new Netflix movie, ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’, is an unnerving drama-thriller based on Ian Reid’s best selling namesake novel. A young woman Cindy (played by Jessie Buckley) is biding her time to break it to her boyfriend Jake (played by Jesse Plemons) that it might be the time for them to go their separate ways. Despite these feelings, she agrees to take a road trip to his boyfriend’s family farm to meet his parents played by terrific David Thewlis and Toni Collette. A snowstorm confines them within the farm, leading Cindy to question everything she knew about Jake and herself.

Written and directed by Academy Award winner Charlie Kaufman (‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’), the movie delves deep into the human psyche with an edgy, tense, and gripping environment that’s building towards a shocking yet satisfying end. We’ve curated a list of 7 intense thriller movies that are smart and suspenseful not unlike ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’. Have a look. You can watch many of these movies on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Invitation (2015)

In terms of content, ‘The Invitation’ feels in the same vein as ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ in that both the protagonists are invited into someone’s home only to realize that all is not as it seems. Will (played by Logan Marshall-Green) is invited for a dinner party by his ex-wife Eden (played by Tammy Blanchard) and her new husband David (played by Michiel Huisman) and soon come to realize that they might not have his best interest at their hearts. Directed by Karyn Kusama (‘Jennifer’s Body’, ‘Girlfight’) has a taut premise which makes for a palpable tension and a surprisingly clever thriller.

6. Hereditary (2018)

Written and directed by the Ari Aster (‘Midsommar’, ‘The Strange Things About the Johnsons’), ‘Hereditary‘ is a horror-drama that is bound to seep through your skin and remain there for a long time. The death of the matriarch of the Graham family reveals immensely terrifying secrets about their ancestry, causing every family member’s life to change irreversibly. It stars a talented ensemble cast including Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, Alex Wolff, and Gabriel Byrne.

5. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

‘10 Cloverfield Lane’ is a sci-fi psychological thriller that tracks Michelle’s (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) disbelief when she finds herself in an underground shelter with a stranger, Howard (played by John Goodman), who informs her that the world outside is inhabitable due to an apparent chemical attack. Dazed by a sudden turn of events, she decides to make a run for it. Similar to ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’, ‘10 Cloverfield Lane’ provides small dosages of comedic relief here and there from all the stress of heavy content, without losing its grip on the subject matter.

4. Green Room (2015)

‘Green Room’ centers on a punk rock group that reluctantly takes a gig at a neo-Nazi camp only to be trapped in a secluded venue while being targets of horrifying violence at the hands of a modern-day group of white supremacists. The movie has the claustrophobic feel of ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ with a bleak environment indicating imminent doom. Shout-out to the creators for turning Patrick Stewart into a truly piercing leader of the neo-Nazis.

3. Midsommar (2019)

A couple (Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor) on the brink of a breakup, travel to Sweden to visit their friend’s hometown for its annual midsummer festival, but soon their idyllic retreat turns into a series of unescapable highly violent, and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult. It’s a masterfully crafted experience, supported by an exceptional plot and brilliant cast that shines throughout the movie and keeps you on the edge of your seat for the entire time.

2. Get Out (2017)

The debut film from writer-director Jordan Peele, ‘Get Out’ is a horror-thriller which deals with race, interracial dynamics, and cultural appropriation with careful deliberation which seems ever more relevant in a post-‘Black Lives Matter’ world. It tells the story of Chris (played by Daniel Kaluuya), a young black man visiting his Caucasian girlfriend Allison Williams’ (played by Rose Armitage) parents for a getaway weekend. What starts as a relatively normal situation, gradually turns more and more bizarre by the minute. Not only did it hit home for many viewers, but also bagged three nominations from the most coveted Academy Awards, including Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Picture, and Best Directing.

1. Us (2019)

Following the box-office smash ‘Get Out’, Jordan Peele outdid himself once again with ‘Us’. The Horror-thriller navigates the story of Adelaide (played by Lupita Nyong’o) and her family as they decide to go to the beachfront home for a vacation. Haunted by the traumatic childhood experience, Adelaide’s worst fears are realized when she’s face-to-face with her family’s doppelganger versions which then force them to battle for survival. ‘Us’ features the same chilling moments, creepy settings, and a shocking ending that we see in ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’.

