‘7500’ is a thrilling hijacking movie that takes place solely from the perspective of the pilot. He remains confined in the cockpit, which gives a claustrophobic feel to the story, adding to the tension that increases with every scene. By the end, the film takes a rather heart-breaking turn, and the camera lingers behind while all the characters go out of focus. It almost feels as if there is more to the story that the camera wants to tell us. Will it do so? Will there be a sequel of ‘7500’? Let’s find out.

7500 Movie Sequel Release Date

‘7500’ premiered on Amazon Prime on June 18, 2020. The film opened to generally favorable reviews from critics, with most praising the performance of Joseph Gordon-Levitt. (You can read our review of the film here.)

As of now, there have been no official announcements about the follow-up of ‘7500’. With the release of the film on streaming platforms, it takes some time to gauge the reaction of the audience. If it receives a favorable response, the future of the story is considered. The possibility of a sequel also depends on the scope of the story and if it would be wise to expand it. When Patrick Vollrath conceived ‘7500’, he had a limited setting in mind, but it also left a lot of things about the hijacking in the dark. This leaves a lot of room to be explored if a sequel is made. However, with the current coronavirus pandemic, film productions have come to a halt. Considering everything, if ‘7500’ does receive a sequel, we expect it to release sometime in 2023 or later.

7500 Sequel Cast: Who’s in it?

‘7500’ stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the role of Tobias, the co-captain of an airplane that takes off from Berlin for Paris. Aylin Tezel plays the role of Gokce, a flight attendant on the plane who is also Tobias’s girlfriend. Carlo Kitzlinger plays the role of Michael, the captain of the plane who is killed by the terrorists. Omid Memar plays the role of Vedat, a young boy who realizes the error of his ways, while Murathan Muslu plays the role of Kenan, another terrorist.

The cast of the sequel of ‘7500’ would depend greatly on what course the story takes. If the follow-up picks up the same story from a different perspective, we could see most of the actors returning to reprise their roles, though with different characters taking the lead. If the filmmakers decide to tell a completely different story, a whole new set of actors would be a part of the sequel.

7500 Sequel Plot: What can it be about?

‘7500’ is unique in the way that it follows the events inside the cockpit of the plane. The camera never ventures out of this strictly marked territory, which is why we remain in the dark about what’s happening with the passengers, just like the pilots. In the sequel, the filmmakers could give a twist to the point of view. They could choose a different place to view the hijacking from. It could be from the perspective of the passengers or even the person on the radio who remains in constant touch with Tobias. There is a lot that we don’t know about the story and its characters due to the very limited approach of ‘7500’, and any of those possibilities could become the setting for its sequel.

