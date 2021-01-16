‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ created as a spin-off to ‘9-1-1’, had shown a lot of promise since its debut in January 2020. The story, which follows the fire, police, and ambulance departments of Austin’s fictional company 126, is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. The series additionally showcases how these firefighters, paramedics, and police officers tackle emergencies while navigating their personal conflicts. Well, after a successful first season run, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ was renewed for its second edition, which is soon slated to make its grand premiere. Want some more details? Well, we are here to help you with that.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on January 18, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on Fox. The show should follow a weekly format with a new episode slated to release every Monday at the same time slot.

Where to Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the first episode of the second season of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ by tuning into Fox on the above-mentioned time slot. The episode can also be watched live on Fox’s website or the Fox Now app with a valid cable provider’s login. Other than that, you can catch the episode live if you have a subscription to any of these live-TV streaming services: FuboTV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. The episode can also be watched on Hulu sometime after it has finished airing on television. The final option is to rent or buy the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

Season 2 follows Captain Owen Strand as he welcomes newcomer Captain Tommy Vega to the 126 team. At the same time, he deals with the unexpected arrival of his ex-wife, Gwyneth, who reaches Austin to connect with her firefighter son, T.K. She wants to know how he is doing after suffering from injuries in season 1. While all of these happens, the 126 crew needs to tackle an emergency that Texas has never witnessed before.

Season 2 additionally chronicles Owen’s struggles through cancer and showcases the courtship in TK and Carlos’s relationship. We expect to see how TK deals with his addiction to opioids and addresses the issues related to his past. Judd’s backstory forms a sub-plot as well. We are yet to see how he overcomes his PTSD. Paul and Josie’s storyline also takes center-stage in season 2, coupled with Grace’s family making an appearance in one of the episodes. Season 2 later has a crossover with the original ‘9-1-1’ series, which is set in Texas.

The premiere episode from season 2 is called ‘Back in the Saddle,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “The 126 crew responds to a military tank on the loose in downtown Austin and a human pile-up at the roller derby. Meanwhile, new paramedic captain, Tommy Vega, joins the team, and Owen is reunited with his ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, Gwyneth (guest star Lisa Edelstein), and receives an update on his cancer.” You can also watch the promo for season 2 below:

Read More: Shows like ‘9-1-1.’