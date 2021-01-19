‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ created as a spin-off to ‘9-1-1’, premiered with its second season on January 18, 2021. In ‘Back in the Saddle’, the 126 crew tackles a case where a military tank goes on the loose in downtown Austin and a human pile-up at the roller derby. On the other hand, a new paramedic captain joins the team. Owen is reunited with his ex-wife. Well, after a successful first epissode premiere, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is returning with its second part, which is soon slated to make its premiere. Want some more details? Well, we are here to help you with that.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on January 25, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on Fox. The show should follow a weekly format with a new episode slated to release every Monday at the same time slot.

Where to Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the 2nd episode of the second season of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ by tuning into Fox on the above-mentioned time slot. The episode can also be watched live on Fox’s website or the Fox Now app with a valid cable provider’s login. Other than that, you can catch the episode live if you have a subscription to any of these live-TV streaming services: FuboTV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. The episode can also be watched on Hulu sometime after it has finished airing on television. The final option is to rent or buy the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘2100’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “After a volcanic eruption wreaks havoc in Austin, the members of the 126 race to save lives at a college pool party, a family’s mini-golf outing and a woman trapped in her food truck by a horde of scorpions.” You can also watch the promo for season 2 episode 2 below:

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere reveals that Michelle had stepped down from her positionso that she could focus her concebtration on helping out mentally ill people living on the street. She is replaced by Tommy Vega, who is the sole breadwinner of her family. On the other hand, Owen prevents a man from driving a tank into a veteran’s hospital We also have Tommy who does a fabulous job of saving a roller derby player’s life. He tends to a victim’s wounds while getting shot at the top of a tower. T.K. is disturbed when he sees his reunited parents. Finally, Owen learns that his cancer is in a stage of remission.

