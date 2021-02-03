‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 aired its 3rd episode on February 1, 2021, and it follows the team as they tackle a wildfire, which spreads across Texas at lightning speed. The 126 squad and Captain Strand are helped by the crew members from the 118 firehouse in Los Angeles, who reach Austin. On the other hand, things get more complicated when a group of teenagers is trapped by a fire. Meanwhile, Owen and Hen try to navigate the repercussions of a helicopter crash. Now, after a successful 3rd week, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is returning with its 4th part, which is soon slated to make its premiere. Want some more details? Well, we are here to help you with that.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on February 8, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on Fox. The show should follow a weekly format, with a new episode slated to release every Monday at the same time slot.

Where to Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the 4th episode of the second season of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ by tuning into Fox on the above-mentioned time slot. The episode can also be watched live on Fox’s website or the Fox Now app with a valid cable provider’s login. Other than that, you can catch the episode live if you have a subscription to any of these live-TV streaming services: FuboTV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. The episode can also be watched on Hulu sometime after it has finished airing on television. The final option is to rent or buy the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Friends With Benefits,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “The 126 is on the scene when a disastrous wedding comes crumbling down; Grace helps a dominatrix and her slave involved in a shocking situation; Owen and Gwyneth struggle to label their new relationship.” You can also watch the promo for season 2, episode 4 below:

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

With wildfires spreading rapidly in the state of Texas, the teams from ‘911’ and ‘911: Lone Star’ get together to control the situation. Judd and Eddie have a Texan bond and the latter is teamed up with Marjan. On the other hand, Judd gets along more with Paul since she is fascinated by his compelling backstory. TK and Buck instantly get along pretty well. Owen and Hen spend the entire hour trapped in a mineshaft. Owen confesses his guilt that he has been holding in his heart throughout his career. He opens up about how devastated he was after Tim’s death. The entire discussion takes place when he and Hen’s helicopter crashes. There is a lot of character development in this episode and we hope the show comes up with more crossovers with its parent series in the near future.

