‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 aired its 4th episode on February 8, 2021. ‘Friends With Benefits’ follows the 126 squad as they are summoned to a wedding, which ends in a disaster. Grace aids a dominatrix and her slave, who become involved in a shocking situation. On the other hand, Owen and Gwyneth struggle to give a name to their fresh relationship. Now, after a successful 4th week, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is returning with its 5th part, which is soon slated to make its premiere. Want some more details? Well, we are here to help you with that.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on February 15, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on Fox. The show should follow a weekly format, with a new episode slated to release every Monday at the same time slot.

Where to Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the 5th episode of the second season of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ by tuning into Fox on the above-mentioned time slot. The episode can also be watched live on Fox’s website or the Fox Now app with a valid cable provider’s login. Other than that, you can catch the episode live if you have a subscription to any of these live-TV streaming services: FuboTV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. The episode can also be watched on Hulu sometime after it has finished airing on television. The final option is to rent or buy the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Difficult Conversations,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “Judd is shocked at the latest victim of an emergency call; Grace and Carlos must save a woman literally trapped in a domestic abuse situation; a horrific motorway crash threatens the lives of a father and daughter.” You can also watch the promo for season 2, episode 5 below:

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

The episode kicks off with a couples’ game night with Grace and Judd, Gwyneth and Owen, and Tommy and Charles. With wildfires spreading rapidly in the state of Texas, the teams from ‘911’ and ‘911: Lone Star’ get together to control the situation. Judd and Eddie have a Texan bond, and the latter is teamed up with Marjan. On the other hand, Judd gets along more with Paul since she is fascinated by his compelling backstory. TK and Buck instantly get along pretty well. Owen and Hen spend the entire hour trapped in a mineshaft. Owen confesses his guilt that he has been holding in his heart throughout his career. He opens up about how devastated he was after Tim’s death. Carlos and TK shop at a local farmers market, and they discuss their parents. Carlos’ mother sees him in the market, and Carlos introduces TK as his friend from work. As they leave, she tells them: “Nice to meet you, TJ.”

Read More: Shows like 9-1-1