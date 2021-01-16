‘9-1-1’ is back, folks! The gritty tv series, which follows the lives of first responders in Los Angeles, is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. The story revolves around the city’s police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers as they respond to emergencies. ‘9-1-1’ had initially premiered on January 3, 2018, and since then, has spawned three seasons. In April 2020, Fox renewed the series for a fourth season. Now, if you want to know what happens in the premiere, i.e., ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 1, our detailed preview is here to help you out!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 1 is slated to release on January 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on Fox. New episodes should be released at the same time slot every Monday on the channel.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 1 by tuning to Fox at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Fox’s official website and on the Fox Now app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Another way you can watch the show is by availing of the VOD service on YouTube TV. ‘9-1-1’ is also available to stream on Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

Season 4 addresses more crisis situations for the 9-1-1 team following the devastating 8.0 earthquake and coastal tsunami, which had wreaked havoc in Los Angeles in the previous iteration. Amidst the emergencies, Athena is all set to jump back to work while dealing with her physical and emotional injuries. On the other hand, Maddie and Chimney get ready to welcome their baby. Buck dives back into his past to make sense of his present.

In season three, we had seen May talking to Maddie about her choice of colleges. And season 4 is expected to give us a confirmed answer regarding her final decision. Again, Maddie and Chimney also need to address their relationship issues while navigating the former’s pregnancy. We additionally expect to hear more of Bobby’s backstory and the growth of his and Athena’s relationship. Finally, the fourth edition reveals a secret that Maddie had been keeping from Buck all this while. This is related to Buck’s childhood. Moreover, Buck embarks on a new journey after moving on from Abby.

The premiere episode from ‘9-1-1’ season 4 is called ‘The New Abnormal.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “When the Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks, Bobby and the 118 race into action to save passengers on a city bus that has crashed into a building several stories in the air. Maddie must first locate, and then rescue, a trapped cyclist, and Athena helps an agoraphobic woman evacuate her home.” Episode 1 sees Nikki DeLoach guest-starring as Janell, a cyclist who gets trapped in the middle of the aforementioned dam break. Maddie in the call center is tasked with locating and rescuing Janell.

For some more insights, you can also watch the promo for season 4 below:

