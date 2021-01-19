The premiere episode of ‘9-1-1’ sees the team handling a case when a Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks. This compels Bobby and the 118 to gear up and get into action in order to save passengers on a city bus that has crashed into a building several stories in the air. On the other hand, Maddie is tasked with locating and then rescuing, a trapped cyclist. Athena helps an agoraphobic woman evacuate her home. Episode 1 sees Nikki DeLoach guest-starring as Janell, a cyclist who gets trapped in the middle of the aforementioned dam break. In the call center, Maddie is tasked with locating and rescuing Janell. Now, if you want to know what happens in the next part, i.e., ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 2, we are here to help you out!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 2 is slated to release on January 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on Fox. New episodes will release at the same time slot every Monday on the channel.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 2 by tuning to Fox at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Fox’s official website and on the Fox Now app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Another way you can watch the show is by availing yourself of the VOD service on YouTube TV. ‘9-1-1’ is also available to stream on Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode of ‘9-1-1’ season 4 is called ‘Alone Together.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “In the aftermath of the dam break, massive mudslides wreak havoc throughout Los Angeles. As Athena fights to save herself and an agoraphobic woman after her house collapses, Bobby, Hen, and Eddie rush to save hikers

endangered by the falling of the Hollywood sign. Meanwhile, Buck and Chimney must rescue a group of pregnant women trapped in a submerged house.”

For some more insights, you can also watch the promo for season 4 episode 2 below:

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

Maddie and Josh coerce an injured cyclist to find her way back to safety. On the other hand, Bobby and his team successfully orchestrate another daring rescue when a city bus crashes into a wealth management building. A skeptical and hesitant Athena rejoins work for a welfare check. But complications arise when she gets trapped inside a collapsed house with a woman who is too afraid to evacuate. We also know that Evan Buckley has been in a stable, committed relationship. However, Chimney makes an announcement in the fourth season premiere. He explains that Buck has been chatting online with a new “COVID crush.”

