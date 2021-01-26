The second episode of ‘9-1-1’ season 4 sees the team handling a case when a group of hikers witnesses the Hollywood Sign crashing down. While the 118 crew jumps into action, Athena and the others fight for their safety inside the unstable house. On the other hand, when Chimney tries to rescue a baby from underneath a buried home, she finds out that a group of women is being held as hostages. When one woman goes into labor, Chimney needs to do everything to ensure that she has a safe delivery. We will come to the details of the latest episode in our recap section. Now, if you want to know what happens in the next part, i.e., ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 3, we are here to help you out!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 3 is slated to release on February 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on Fox. New episodes will release at the same time slot every Monday on the channel.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 3 by tuning to Fox at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Fox’s official website and on the Fox Now app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Another way you can watch the show is by availing yourself of the VOD service on YouTube TV. ‘9-1-1’ is also available to stream on Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

The 3rd episode of ‘9-1-1’ season 4 is called ‘Future Tense.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “The 118 race to save a man under siege by his high-tech smart home, and a yoga teacher who has lost her vision. Athena hunts down a bank robber disguised by Covid protocols. Meanwhile, Buck confides in Maddie, Hen clashes with her antagonizing medical school lab partner and members of the 118’s crew prep for an out-of-state mission.”

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

Maddie and Josh coerce an injured cyclist to find her way back to safety. On the other hand, Bobby and his team successfully orchestrate another daring rescue when a city bus crashes into a wealth management building. A skeptical and hesitant Athena rejoins work for a welfare check. But complications arise when she gets trapped inside a collapsed house with a woman who is too afraid to evacuate. We also know that Evan Buckley has been in a stable, committed relationship. However, Chimney makes an announcement in the fourth season premiere. He explains that Buck has been chatting online with a new “COVID crush.”

