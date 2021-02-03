The 3rd episode of ‘9-1-1’ season 4 sees the team handling a case when a man is under siege by his high-tech smart home. On the other hand, in another incident, a yoga teacher loses her vision. Athena is assigned a case where she needs to track down a bank robber disguised by COVID-19 protocols. Finally, the members of the 118’s squad gear up for an out-of-state mission. We will come to the details of the latest episode in our recap section. Now, if you want to know what happens in the next part, i.e., ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 4, we are here to help you out!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 4 is slated to release on February 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on Fox. New episodes will release at the same time slot every Monday on the channel.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 4 by tuning to Fox at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Fox’s official website and on the Fox Now app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Another way you can watch the show is by availing yourself of the VOD service on YouTube TV. ‘9-1-1’ is also available to stream on Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

The 4th episode of ‘9-1-1’ season 4 is called ‘9-1-1, What’s Your Grievance?’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “Athena investigates a mysterious murder during a neighborhood block party and the 118 rush to save lives endangered by a bomb threat. Meanwhile, Chimney has a hard time keeping secrets when Maddie and Buck’s parents come to town.”

For some more insights, you can also watch the promo for season 4 episode 4 below:

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

The team at 118 deals with several cases in the 3rd episode of ‘911.’ They receive a series of calls. In one of the calls, they are asked to help a man residing in a smart home who hits his head in the shower. Maddie believes that one of the 911 callers might be a peeping tom. Hen’s first day in medical school does not go as planned when one of her fellow students starts bullying her because of her age. After finding out that Buck has been attending therapy sessions, Maddie thinks of revealing a secret from his past. Athena tracks down a bank robber disguised in COVID-19 protocol gear. The episode wraps up with Hen, Eddie, and Buck being summoned to Texas to help their fellow firefighters in controlling a rapidly spreading wild fire. This sets up the backdrop for the ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ episode, titled, ‘Hold the Line.’

