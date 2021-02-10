The 4th episode of ‘9-1-1’ season 4 uncovers the biggest secret previously kept from Buck (Oliver Stark). His parents also arrive, which causes a huge mess. Chimney (Kenneth Choi) is also involved in the matter, as he struggles with the heaviness of the truth. May (Corinne Massiah) faces problems at her job but looks into a 911 call that leads the 118 to their next mission. You can read the details of the latest episode in the recap section below. But if you are curious about the next episode, i.e., ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 5, we have got you covered!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

‘911’ season 4 episode 5 is slated to release on February 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on Fox. The show has a weekly release pattern of one episode airing every Monday.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can watch ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 5 by tuning to Fox at the above-mentioned time. You can also stream the show on Fox’s official website and on the Fox Now app. You can alternatively watch the show Hulu, DirecTV, or Fubo TV. You can also avail yourself of the VOD service on YouTube TV, where the show is available. Another option includes purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

The 4th episode of ‘9-1-1’ Season 4 is titled ‘Buck Begins.’ In this episode, the 118 will attempt to assuage a fire alarm factory mishap and save its workers. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) will disclose a family secret that will hugely affect Buck. He will confront his childhood, which might justify why he has turned into the person he is today. You can take a look at the promo below!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

The third episode of 9-1-1 Season 4 is titled ‘9-1-1, What’s Your Grievance?’. It features Buck and Maddie’s parents, who are invited by Maddie. She is concerned about Buck and thinks the arrival of their parents might remedy the situation. Instead, it leads to the big revelation that positively confirms the existence of another Buckley child that Buck had no idea about.

Athena (Angela Bassett), on the other hand, deals with her own family issues. She decides to bottle up her feelings and does not reveal things to her family members, perhaps to create boundaries between her professional and personal life. May is ill-equipped to bear the responsibilities of her job, which means that she needs to keep trying. But she eventually comes through when she digs into a 911 follow-up call and leads the 118 to an active bomber. The team then rushes to save lives endangered by the bombing threat.

The site happens to be an office building, and Chimney runs into the bomber, who is in possession of the detonator. Chimney tries to get him to relax and, in the process, talks about Buck in order to let someone in on the secret. He finally disarms the bomber and moves to the squad as they leave the building together. Buck and Maddie discuss what happened to Daniel (the third sibling).

