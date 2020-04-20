The ninth week of ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ season 4 tests the couples on all levels. It, in fact, makes us question if it’s even worth loving someone when the entire journey causes so much distress. Packed with heartache and clashes, episode 9 is an emotional ride. More on that later. Now, if you wish to know the streaming and airing details of the upcoming episode, you can go through this article that tells the whens and hows of ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ season 4 episode 10.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 4 Episode 10 will release on Sunday, April 26, 2020, on TLC, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Season 4 Episode 10 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website.

There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 10, we finally get ready for one big reveal — is Lana is a real person at all? Ash delivers a relationship seminar while Varya contemplates if she should place her trust in Geoffrey. Erika and Stephanie have a heart-to-heart conversation and Ed weighs his feelings for Rosemarie. Usman decides to seek his mum’s blessings for the third time and Yolanda goes through Williams’ photos in her search for answers. Tom says that he is still in love with Darcey and reaches Connecticut, with Darcey responding: “oh f**k.”

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Episode 9 Recap:

Geoffrey, after coming out clear about his past, has to spend the night at the hotel. The next morning, Varya pays him a visit. Geoffrey apologizes and expresses his regrets but Varya is unsure of their future together. However, she asks him to reveal his past before her parents as well. Stephanie and Erika’s feud is still not over, with the former confessing before the camera: “I don’t trust her enough to want to have sex with her. I’m beginning to see that this is something about us that is kind of incompatible.”

Usman and Lisa talk to Usman’s brother Muhammed so that the latter can change their mother’s mind. Muhammad finally agrees to help them out. David and Lana have another chat online and David asks her to meet him for coffee. She agrees. But as usual, she does not turn up. Ash and Avery go on a snorkeling trip where the latter enquires about her future partner’s suspicious client base. Meanwhile, Yolanda is still defending William before Karra, saying that he was not catfishing but his account was hacked. On the other hand, Darcey has blocked Tom and claims she has nothing to do with him anymore.

Varya’s mum, after hearing Geoffrey’s confession, is convinced that he is not right for her daughter. Even Muhammad has no luck in convincing Usman’s mother to accept Lisa. In spite of Lisa going with the family to a mosque, Usman’s mum is adamant. The episode winds up with David waiting before Lana’s door. We guess we will finally get to know her identity in next week’s episode! Until then, stay tuned!

