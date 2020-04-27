It seems the men in ‘Before The 90 Days’ season 4 seriously need to hone their skills in wooing women. From Ed pointing out to Rosemarie that her breath stinks to Tom popping out of nowhere to apologize to Darcey, their methods definitely need polishing. Well, this week’s episode is all about the guys showcasing their romantic sides (?). Sarcasm intended. More on that later.

Now, if you wish to know the streaming and airing details of the upcoming episode, you can go through this article that tells the whens and hows of ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ season 4 episode 11.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 4 Episode 11 will release on Sunday, May 3, 2020, on TLC, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Season 4 Episode 11 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website.

There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Private Eyes’. In this episode, Lisa and Usman finally come to a common agreement while Ed and Rosemarie spend some quality time with each other. Stephanie meets Erika’s parents and meanwhile, Avery and Ash have another major clash. Yolanda’s kids try to protect her and Geoffrey and Varya take some time out in the spa. Darcey bids her farewell and David ultimately decides to start an investigation, seeking the true identity of Lana.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Episode 10 Recap:

Last week, we left off with David who was standing before the door of the apartment, which Lana had claimed to be her residence. But the man who receives David in this week’s episode says that he has not heard of Lana in the last 25 years of his stay in the house. David is flabbergasted.

Ed and Rosemarie leave for a vacation to an island. On reaching, he gifts her a lingerie set, coupled with toothbrush and toothpaste. Rose is irked (we don’t blame her). On the other hand, Ash is irritated by the fact that Avery is not placing her trust in him. Stephanie meets up with Erika at botanical gardens and seeks to resolve their argument from the night before. Steph apologizes to her partner and Erika agrees to give her another chance.

Varya and Geoffrey are still stuck with the issues regarding the latter’s past while Lisa and Usman attempt once more to get his mother’s blessing. This time, his mum agrees and Lisa is extremely happy. Yolanda’s daughter tries convincing her that Williams is scamming her. On the other hand, in the seminar, an uncomfortable Avery looks on as Ash gets more close to his female clients.

Tom shows up at Darcey’s home and apologize but she refuses to forgive him. Meanwhile, Yolanda and Karra do a reverse image search with Williams’ photos and as expected, the results are shocking!

