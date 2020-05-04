The couples in ‘Before The 90 Days’ season 4 are gradually arriving at their final decisions regarding their partners. But things do not look so good for Rosemary and Ed, as well as, between Ash and Avery. This week’s episode shows the individuals making some major discoveries about their to-be spouses. More on that later. Now, if you wish to know the streaming and airing details of the upcoming episode, you can go through this article that tells the whens and hows of ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ season 4 episode 12.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Episode 12 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 4 Episode 12 will release on Sunday, May 10, 2020, on TLC, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Season 4 Episode 12 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website.

There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘King of Wishful Eyes’. In this episode, Ed requests Rosemary to marry him. But Rose is still not happy over the fact that he did not tell her about his vasectomy plans earlier. She replies that he doesn’t deserve her. Ash gives an ultimatum to Avery while Varya considers whether to accept Geoffrey’s marriage proposal. On the other hand, Stephanie needs to come out before her mum on FaceTime.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 Episode 11 Recap:

The episode starts off with Lisa as she continues her argument with Usman regarding his obsession over being an alpha male. Before walking off, she says that she will blend in with his culture but he cannot expect her to be an obedient wife. Usman replies that he is okay with a “60-40” arrangement in the relationship and the couple seems to reconcile.

Rosemary and Ed sit by the poolside and the latter conveys that he does not want more kids. He also reveals his plans about a vasectomy but Rose is completely disheartened. Meanwhile, Erika decides to come out as bisexual by introducing Stephanie to her parents.

Yolanda discovers that her so-called lover Williams had been posting photos of a model on his Instagram profile. Varya and Geoffrey go on a camping trip to the countryside where Varya shares that she still has some reservations of them being soulmates.

David returns to the US and decides to hire a private investigator to locate the real Lana. Usman and Lisa take the first major step and head to the airport. Erica and Steph meet the former’s parents who happily accept the relationship — something that’s surprising to Erica.

David discovers that Lana is present on multiple dating sites with different names. Ash and Avery have an argument while Geoffrey asks Varya to marry him. But to know what she says, we need to wait for next week’s episode. Until then, stay tuned!

