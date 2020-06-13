’90 Day Fiance’ on TLC champions the idea that love transcends borders. As partners try to obtain the K-1 visa, to spend time with their loved ones, and eventually tie the knot, the series promises a lot of happiness. However, every participant has some sad moments in their lives, perhaps due to the loss of a loved one. In a show which promotes the idea of love and family, deaths of those closest to us hit even harder. Here are some of the tragic demises in the history of the series.

90 Day Fiance Deaths:

Some of the castmembers lost people close to them after spending a lifetime of happiness or sharing joyful moments. Others were not as lucky and lost their dearest ones even before they got a chance to spend time together. Lisa Hamme, who has had a rocky relationship with Usman, revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. Lisa was forced to explain the state of her mental health, linking it to the tragic loss, which made many fans sympathize with her. Jenny, Lisa’s daughter, had a stillbirth, and the mother never got a chance to connect with her child. Here’s Lisa, during a happier time, trying to move past the tragedy.

Geoffrey Paschel might not be the most liked member on the show, especially due to the way he’s handled things with Varya. Moreover, Geoffrey’s got a dark past, but he’s also got sadness there. Geoffrey married a woman named Brittany in 2014 and the two had two children, Cayvan and Kazhem. Unfortunately, the latter passed away when he was 13 months old. Kazhem was hospitalized in February 2018, suffering from seizures, and passed away in March, that year. Geoffrey spoke about his death saying his boy wasn’t sick and nothing was coming on. He was unprepared for the death, and still mourns his son, as is evident here.

Tiffany and Ronald’s story has been sweet, as they met while vacationing in South Africa and fell in love. Their global whirlwind romance was complicated by Tiffany’s eight-year-old son, Daniel. However, Tiffany revealed back in 2019 that Daniel’s father had passed away but always supported her decisions as a mother. She did not go into many details about how he died. Since the revelation came in an Instagram Q&A session, the post no longer exists. However, you can see Tiffany with her kids below.

On February 10, 2020, Angela Deem revealed that she lost her mother, Glenda Faye Stanbridge, at the age of 77. Although a cause of death was not specified, the obituary reads, “Mrs. Glenda Faye Standridge, age 77, of Hazlehurst, died Saturday, February 08, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville FL.

Mrs. Standridge was born November 25, 1942, in Okeechobee FL. [sic] to the late Roy Hull and the late Louise Crosby Hull. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marcene Standridge.

Survivors include her daughter, Angela Deem and son-in-law, Michael Ilesanmi of Hazelhurst; two sisters, Patricia Barrena of Florida and Christine Gibson of Warner Robins; two granddaughters, Scottie Deem and Skyla Deem; six great-grandchildren, Marlee Burch, Sidney Burch, Larry Burch, London Deem, Ana Deem, and Ariah Deem.”

Angela also put up a post about how much she is going to miss her mother. Tragically, Angela wanted her family to be present while marrying Michael, so it is a little sad that her mother won’t be a part of their wedding ceremony.

Finally, we have Annie Suwan, who recently faced the tragic demise of a family member back in Thailand, in April 2020. Annie’s grandfather passed away after she made the trip with her husband David Toborowsky recently. Annie shared a touching last photo she took with her grandfather, expressing how much he meant to her and how much he taught her. Although a cause of death was not specified, you can see the post below.

This is last picture I have with my Grandfather. He passed away today at 1am Thai Time April 16th. He was an Amazing Man… Posted by Annie Suwan Toborowsky on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

