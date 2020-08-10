For the couples in ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’, nothing can happen smoothly. And things are worsening with their families interfering in between. For instance, in episode 9 that dropped this Sunday, we see Debbie as she watches her sadistic plan unfold in Brazil. Syngin is happy to have reached South Africa although he has responsibilities back in the U.S. Meanwhile, Michael and Asuelu are trying hard to meet all of their families’ demands. Well, you can check out the details of this week’s episode in our recap section. But before that, read on to know more about the show’s next episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 10 will release on August 16, 2020, on TLC, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers

Episode 10 is called ‘Drawing the Line’. In this episode, “Larissa faces her final court date; Elizabeth deals with the aftermath of Andrei’s blow up; Asuelu finally stands his ground; Colt worries his relationship is over; Michael’s family is concerned that Angela is not a suitable wife for him” — as outlined by TLC. You can also watch a sneak peek of the next episode here.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 10 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9 Recap

After Debbie is almost successful in her manipulation tactics and compels Jess to leave the room, she advises Colt to cut all ties with Jess. However, Colt wants to make an effort to mend the relationship. Kalani is frustrated with Asuelu and the latter apologizes for his short temper. The couple then hears supernatural voices in their Airbnb. Larissa is back to stay with her ex-roomie Carmen. When Eric threatens to call the cops if she does not return his phone, she goes to his house, and then, there is another screaming match.

Tania and Syngin are spending their first day in South Africa. He then visits his brother who is admitted to the hospital. Andrei and Elizabeth’s brother Charlie continue with their fight from the previous episode. On the other hand, things are tense between Angela and Michael ever since the gynecologist revealed that Angela cannot be a mum. In Brazil, Jess texts Vanessa about the status of her relationship with Colt. Vanessa confirms that they talk every day and had been intimate on many occasions. Hearing this, a furious Jess storms inside Colt’s room and says that she will sleep with her ex — this very night!

