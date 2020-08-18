Have you ever given a thought to the type of relationships that rule the planet? Well, some marriages are controlled by in-laws, others are ruled by power dynamics, and the rest take birth in lust. And the 10th episode of ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 5 seems to prove just that. While Auelu’s mum’s want for cash is never-ceasing, Chuck wants to make peace with Andrei. On the other hand, Debbie’s master plan backfires. Well, you can check out the details of this week’s episode in our recap section. But before that, read on to know more about the show’s next episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 11 will release on August 23, 2020, on TLC, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 11 is called ‘Public Displays of Contention’. In this episode, “Angela refuses to submit to Michael’s family; Colt reveals he’s been lying to Jess; Elizabeth’s family finds out what Andrei has been hiding; Asuelu’s family pushes Kalani over the edge; Larissa requests money for a dramatic change” — as outlined by TLC. You can also watch a sneak peek of the next episode here.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 11 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 10 Recap

After the fight at dinner, Elizabeth asks Andrei to apologize to her father and brother. She says: “I’ve never seen you act that way, I’ve never seen that look in your eyes before. You were so enraged.” Andrei replies: “I’m going to apologize, maybe. But with Charlie, if he pushes my buttons, I’m going to push him back.” Michael and Angela attend a couples counseling session. The marriage registrar explains that there are three types of marriage in Nigeria. However, Angela is not ready to be a submissive wife to Michael.

Larissa confronts Eric with the latter attempting to apologize. They decide to stay together and work on their issues. Colt leaves for the US and before departing, kisses Jess and tells her he loves her. They then plan for Jess to visit Las Vegas soon. Asuelu talks to his mum at the goat farm where she asks him to send her more money. Michael’s aunt asks him why he is accepting Angela’s refusal to follow the Nigerian culture. Angela tries to understand why Michael is leading a double life. When Aunt Lydia expresses her concern about the marriage, Angela leaves in anger and says that the wedding is not happening.

