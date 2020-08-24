In this week’s episode of ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’, the couples finally come clean about their real intentions. While Asuelu’s family says that they do not give a damn about his kids, Syngin admits that he wishes to stay back in South Africa. He has no desire of going back to America with Tania. Colt, meanwhile, is still juggling between Vanessa and Jess — trying to make both his relationships work! Well, you can check out the details of this week’s episode in our recap section. But before that, read on to know more about the next episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 12 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 12 will release on August 30, 2020, on TLC, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers

Episode 12 is called ‘Compromising Positions’. In this episode, “Karine looks into leaving the US. Chaos ensues at Angela and Michael’s pre-wedding celebrations and Colt makes a scandalous revelation” — as outlined by TLC. You can also watch a sneak peek of the next episode here.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 11 Recap

Michael and Angela’s argument continues, with the latter saying to the camera: “I think he needs to get married to his family, and I’ll take my a** right back home to America.” Angela says that she will stay in the hotel — for now. In Moldova, Andrei and Elizabeth receive her mother, stepfather, and sister Jenn at the airport. Jenn complains about the Moldovan weather. Andrei’s family hosts a party and Elizabeth is happy that he is behaving normally.

Colt is in Vegas and admits that he has broken up a couple of times with Jess since his return from Brazil. But he also states that he wants to salvage their relationship. He then invites her to come and stay with him. Syngin’s family gets ready for the braai, a traditional South African barbecue. He explains that he is more inclined to stay in his home country. But Tania does not support his decision.

Larissa and Eric go out to buy some things for their apartment. Eric complains about her expensive tastes. Colt’s friend Vanessa moves into his house — which means that Jess will need to stay with her once she reaches Vegas. Michaels mum and brother meet Angela to talk about their wedding. The former gives them both her blessings. A wedding is underway after all!

