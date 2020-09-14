In this week’s episode of ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’, most of the storylines revolve around the featured weddings. Angela and Michael finally enter wedded bliss in Nigeria after some hesitations while Elizabeth’s family is skeptical about her grand Moldovan wedding with Andrei. Well, you can check out the details of this week’s episode in our recap section. But before that, read on to know more about the next episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 15 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 15 will release on September 20, 2020, on TLC, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers

Episode 15 is called ‘Point of No Return’. In this episode, “Larissa’s plastic surgery transformation stuns her friends; Andrei confronts Charlie at the wedding; Kalani and Asuelu reach a breaking point; Colt tells Debbie to back off; Syngin considers staying in South Africa; tragedy strikes Angela’s family.” — as outlined by TLC.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 15 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 14 Recap

Episode 14 begins with Elizabeth asking her sister Jenn to do her makeup for her upcoming Moldovan wedding. Andrei is also getting ready with his brother and friend Marcel. Elizabeth puts on traditional Moldovan attire and tells the cameras: “I don’t feel like I’m going to get married right now. I feel like I’m in like a Halloween costume or something. But this is Andrei’s culture and I know that he’s going to see me and think that I look beautiful and what he envisioned, so here we are.”

Eric and Larissa reach the doctor’s office for her breast implant surgery and nose job. She goes through a three-hour-long elective surgery as Eric waits outside. After the long wait, the doctor finally informs Eric that the surgery was a success. Eric excitedly goes inside to see how Larissa looks but she is in bandages.

Angela is in the midst of her wedding ceremony with Michael in Nigeria. They say their vows, get officially married and share their first kiss. They later discuss the spousal visa process. He is a bit nervous but excited to be moving to the US. However, after a few hours, Angela receives upsetting news that her mother is on the way to the ICU. She says: “I wish I could leave tonight, but I can’t. It’s upsetting to me that I can’t go. All I know is [my mother] could not be there when I get back.”

